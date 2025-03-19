Plex is about to jump 108% in price, here’s how to get it for life, for less

Plex fans, now is your chance to get the streaming service for life, at a far lower price than it’s about to jump to.

Plex announced today that it plans to increase the price on its plans for the first time in ten years – and it’s certainly playing catch up all at once here with a massive 108% increase.

While Plex does offer a lot of its services – like streaming from a laptop to a TV – for free, there are premium features. These come in the Plex Pass premium subscriptions which you need to pay for.

The standard service is still free although remote streaming will now require a $2 per month subscription.

The top-end lifetime pass is set to go up from the current $120 to $250. The standard Plex Pass goes from $5 to $7 per month, while yearly jumps from $40 annually to $70.

These changes will take effect on April 29. While that will affect monthly subscribers, where that price will jump, those who have already paid for the lifetime pass will remain unaffected.

So for anyone that was considering the idea of going for a Plex subscription, now is the last chance to grab a deal on that lower price before the option becomes considerably more expensive.

To sweeten the deal some new services are being added including integrating Common Sense Media for ratings and reviews pulled into the layout. Plus there will be a new server management app, a refresh to primary playback, and no more mobile unlock fee.

The company stated on its blog: “These changes weren’t made lightly, and we’ve spent a lot of time weighing the best path forward to ensure we can continue to balance value with a best-in-class personal media experience for years to come.”