Porto vs Arsenal live stream: Can you watch for free?

Looking to get back to the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2010, Arsenal head to Estádio do Dragão to take on Portuguese side Porto in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie today.

In the United States, the match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Paramount+ (English broadcast) and TUDN Xtra 1 (Spanish). And if you want to watch a live stream, there are plenty of different ways to watch for free.

Is There a Free Porto vs Arsenal Live Stream?

In the United States, Paramount+ is the only way to watch every Champions League match in English. Fortunately for viewers, there are three different ways–with three different free trials–to get Paramount+.

The first is the most obvious–it’s through the Paramount+ website or app. The “Essential” plan is $6 per month but you can try it free for seven days. The second is via Amazon Prime Channels, which is ultimately the same thing except you’ll watch through Amazon’s website/app instead of Paramount’s. And the third is through DirecTV Stream. You can add the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” when signing up for your free five-day trial, and you can then head back to the Paramount+ website or app and use your DTV Stream credentials to sign in and watch the match.

We also have one other alternative if you’ve used up your free trial to each of the above three options. With the match being on TUDN Xtra 1, it’s not available on most streaming services–except for Fubo. Both the “Pro” and the “Latino” channel packages include TUDN and all the TUDN Xtra channels, while “Pro” also has CBS, which will have some Champions League matches. With either option, it comes with a free seven-day trial.

How to Watch the Porto vs Arsenal Live Stream from Abroad

If you have one of the aforementioned streaming services but you’re outside of the United States, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch Porto vs Arsenal. A VPN masks your IP address, letting you bypass geo-blocks and stream as if you’re still physically inside the US.

There’s no shortage of VPN’s that you can choose from. You can take a gander at our list of the best VPN deals available, or you can go with NordVPN, which is safe, fast (it has over 6,000 servers in different countries across the world you can connect to) and will give you your money back within 30 days if you decide you want to cancel for any reason.

