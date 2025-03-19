 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Power Rangers reboot series is coming to Disney+

By
The heroes of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers movie.
20th Century Studios

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are going to get a comeback. Disney+ has reportedly ordered a new Power Rangers series that will “reinvent the franchise for a whole new generation of fans.”

According to The Wrap, Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz are in negotiations with Disney+ and 20th Century TV to write and produce the new Power Rangers, and serve as the showrunners as well. Percy Jackson was recently renewed for a third season by Disney+ ahead of the second season later this year. Steinberg and Shotz were also behind the FX original series The Old Man, which was canceled after two seasons.

Recommended Videos

The original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series debuted on Fox in 1993, and it started a pop culture sensation by importing footage from Japanese Super Sentai series with costumed heroes, giant robots and monsters before repurposing it with footage filmed with an American cast. The show was so successful that the first Mighty Morphin Power Rangers movie premiered in 1995. A second film followed in 1997, and the show remained on the air in different incarnations and new cast members for 30 seasons.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Lionsgate attempted to reboot Power Rangers with a new feature film in 2017, however the film didn’t do well enough at the box office to justify any sequels. Netflix was also planning to reboot Power Rangers from the ground up, but that project didn’t come to fruition. The streamer did premiere the 30th anniversary special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always, in 2023, which featured a handful of original cast members reprising their roles.

Ironically, Disney owned the rights to Power Rangers from 2001 to 2010, before the studio sold them back to Saban. Hasbro is the current owner of the Power Rangers franchise, and Hasbro Studios will produce the new series alongside Disney+ and 20th Century TV.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
5 great Disney+ movies to watch this Thanksgiving
Mila Kunis and James Franco in Oz the Great and Powerful.

Disney+ may not offer the wide selection of originals that it once had, but it still has one of the most impressive collections of family-friendly movies in the streaming-verse. In other words, Disney+ is an excellent choice if you're looking for movies to watch this Thanksgiving.

There are so many to choose from that it's hard to go wrong, especially if you love animated films. For this year's list of five great Disney+ movies to watch this Thanksgiving, we're going with three animated flicks as well as two live-action films that share a connection to one of the top movies currently playing in theaters.

Read more
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Disney+ release date moved up
Two kids drive a vehicle down the road.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is arriving earlier than expected. The eight-part series will debut with a two-episode premiere at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Monday, December 2. Subsequent episodes will be released on Tuesdays at the same time, with the season finale airing on January 14, 2025.

Disney also announced the directors for each corresponding episode. Series co-creator Jon Watts will helm episodes 1 and 8. The Green Knight's David Lowery directs episodes 2 and 3. The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), the Oscar-winning duo behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, direct episode 4. The remaining three episodes will be directed by Beef's Jake Schreier (episode 5), Bryce Dallas Howard (episode 6), and Minari's Lee Isaac Chung (episode 7).

Read more
Andor season 2 is coming sooner than a lot of Star Wars fans thought
Cassian stands by a hillside in Andor season 1.

It looks like Lucasfilm may have accidentally revealed the long-awaited premiere date for Andor season 2, and on the Disney+ mobile app, no less. Early Saturday morning, some eagle-eyed users noticed a new date attached to the bottom of the app's Andor streaming tile. The date in question promises that Andor season 2 is coming April 22, 2025.

It isn't just possible but likely that this Disney+ update was made earlier than Lucasfilm planned. Not only was it added to the streaming service's mobile app with no accompanying announcement or comment from Lucasfilm, but Disney is also in the midst of hosting its D23 Brazil convention this weekend. The event has already given fans their first look at Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in Andor season 2, and it's possible that the show's return date was being saved for D23 Brazil as well.

Read more