Power Rangers reboot series is coming to Disney+

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are going to get a comeback. Disney+ has reportedly ordered a new Power Rangers series that will “reinvent the franchise for a whole new generation of fans.”

According to The Wrap, Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz are in negotiations with Disney+ and 20th Century TV to write and produce the new Power Rangers, and serve as the showrunners as well. Percy Jackson was recently renewed for a third season by Disney+ ahead of the second season later this year. Steinberg and Shotz were also behind the FX original series The Old Man, which was canceled after two seasons.

The original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series debuted on Fox in 1993, and it started a pop culture sensation by importing footage from Japanese Super Sentai series with costumed heroes, giant robots and monsters before repurposing it with footage filmed with an American cast. The show was so successful that the first Mighty Morphin Power Rangers movie premiered in 1995. A second film followed in 1997, and the show remained on the air in different incarnations and new cast members for 30 seasons.

Lionsgate attempted to reboot Power Rangers with a new feature film in 2017, however the film didn’t do well enough at the box office to justify any sequels. Netflix was also planning to reboot Power Rangers from the ground up, but that project didn’t come to fruition. The streamer did premiere the 30th anniversary special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always, in 2023, which featured a handful of original cast members reprising their roles.

Ironically, Disney owned the rights to Power Rangers from 2001 to 2010, before the studio sold them back to Saban. Hasbro is the current owner of the Power Rangers franchise, and Hasbro Studios will produce the new series alongside Disney+ and 20th Century TV.