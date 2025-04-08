Animated Predator: Killer of Killers movie unveils trailer, Hulu release date

The mysterious Predator movie is not a secret anymore. 20th Century Studios has revealed the first trailer and Hulu release date for Predator: Killer of Killers, a new animated adventure in the Predator franchise.

Predator: Killer of Killers is an anthology movie that pits the Predator against three of the fiercest warriors in human history. Per the logline, the warriors include “a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge; a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession; and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.”

These warriors might be killers, but they have never faced anything like their new opponent, “the ultimate killer of killers.”

Dan Trachtenberg directs Predator: Killer of Killers with The Third Floor’s Josh Wassung. Micho Robert Rutare penned the screenplay from a story he wrote with Trachtenberg.

Trachtenberg is now one of the leading creatives involved in the Predator franchise. In 2022, Trachtenberg directed Prey, a Predator movie set against the Great Plains in the 1700s. The thriller follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young Comanche who fights battles on two fronts: one against French colonizers and the other against a Predator. Prey was released directly on Hulu and became a massive success for the streamer, garnering multiple Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Television Movie.

Predator: Killer of Killers is the not-so-secret movie that has been teased by Trachtenberg and the studio. Killer of Killers is also the first of two Predator movies coming out in 2025. Later this year, Elle Fanning headlines Predator: Badlands, a new live-action movie directed by Trachtenberg. Badlands opens in theaters on November 7, 2025.

Predator: Killer of Killers begins streaming on Hulu on June 6, 2025.