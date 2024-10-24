A secret Predator movie? An Alien: Romulus sequel? 20th Century Studios’ boss teases future

Fans of the Predator franchise are getting not one but two new movies in 2025.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell revealed future plans for the Predator franchise, including a new movie from Prey director Dan Trachtenberg. Instead of making Prey 2, Trachtenberg helmed Predator: Badlands, a new entry in the franchise starring Elle Fanning.

“After Prey became a success, Dan [Trachtenberg] came back and said he didn’t want to do Prey 2,” Asbell said. “And we’re like, “What do you want to do?” And he rattled off a bunch of ideas that were really crazy but really cool. We’ve actually done two of them. Two are coming out next year. One I can’t talk about yet, but the other one is the live-action Predator film with Elle Fanning that just wrapped in New Zealand. That’ll be out theatrically sometime next year.”

A secret, second Predator movie

Earlier this week, Disney removed Blade from its release date of November 7, 2025, and replaced it with Predator: Badlands. Trachtenberg directs the film from a script he co-wrote with Patrick Aison. After praising Badlands, Asbell dropped the bombshell that Trachtenberg filmed a secret Predator movie that will come out before Badlands. However, Asbell did not reveal any details besides the fact that it will be released in some form next year.

What comes after Alien: Romulus?

Switching gears, Asbell discussed the Alien franchise and the success of Alien: Romulus, which grossed over $350 million worldwide this past summer. With box office success like that, sequel talks will always percolate. Asbell confirmed 20th Century is working on a sequel and believes it will happen once they close a deal with Romulus director Fede Alvarez.

“He [Alvarez] has an idea that we’re working on,” Asbell explained. “The two survivors, Rain and Andy, played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, were real highlights of the film. And so I always think of it like, “Wow, where do people want to see them go next?” We know there’s going to be aliens. We know there’s going to be great horror set pieces. But I fell in love with both of them and I want to see what their story is.”

Alien: Romulus is now available for purchase on digital platforms.