Presumed Innocent: Which one is better, the 1990 movie or the 2024 TV show?

Did Rusty Sabich kill Carolyn Polhemus? That is the question at the heart of Presumed Innocent, a legal thriller novel by author Scott Turow. Rusty, who works as a prosecutor, is charged with the murder of his colleague and mistress. The courtroom, which used to be Rusty’s sanctuary, transforms into his battleground as he fights to prove his innocence.

The first major adaptation of Turow’s novel debuted in 1990. Directed by Alan J. Pakula, Presumed Innocent is a film starring Harrison Ford as Rusty. Now, 34 years later, David E. Kelley has adapted Presumed Innocent into an Apple TV+ television series starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty. Both versions have their strengths and weaknesses. Which one is better? Let’s examine the case and deliver the verdict.

Recommended Videos

Note: This article contains major spoilers for both the movie and TV series versions of Presumed Innocent.

Who is a better Rusty Sabich: Harrison Ford or Jake Gyllenhaal?

Ford and Gyllenhaal are two leading men cut from a different cloth. Ford is used to being the hero in every role. You can’t blame him for his heroic mindset, considering he’s played Indiana Jones and Han Solo. Ford plays Rusty with such stoicism and honor that you forget he cheated on his wife with a co-worker. Ford’s Rusty has a quiet conviction to him — you never doubt Rusty’s version of events.

Gyllenhaal is the smoother performer. The Road House star chews up every piece of dialogue given to him. Gyllenhaal’s Rusty is flashy, chaotic, and off the rails. In other words, it’s another example of Gyllenhaal’s fearlessness as a performer, one who brings intensity and swagger. If you went into the Apple TV+ series without knowledge of the novel or movie, you would assume Gyllenhaal is guilty because of his desperate, obsessive demeanor. It’s a solid performance from Gyllenhaal, but not his best. In the end, Ford’s restrained, ambiguous performance is better-suited for Rusty.

Winner: Harrison Ford (movie)

Who is a better Barbara Sabich: Bonnie Bedelia or Ruth Negga?

Barbara Sabich is a complex character facing a challenging task: She has to convince the audience that staying with Rusty, despite his infidelity, is the right move. Throughout the movie, Bonnie Bedelia’s Barbara never even thinks about leaving Rusty’s side. Barbara has been lied to, and yet, she remains steadfast in wanting to make her marriage work. Knowing how the movie ends, Bedelia’s strength is her vagueness. She doesn’t sway too far from the middle and never tips her hand.

Ruth Negga’s Barbara is much more assertive in her interactions with Rusty. She even considers an affair of her own, though never acts on it besides a kiss. Barbara wants to leave Rusty, but remains by his side because of the children. Frankly, Negga doesn’t get as much to do as Bedalia. Negga’s biggest scene is all reaction, conveying shock and horror when she learns about the killer. It’s not as juicy or powerful as a performance as Bedalia’s, whose final monologue will send shivers down your spine.

Winner: Bonnie Bedelia (movie)

Which one has a better supporting cast: the movie or TV show?

Before we can compare, let’s name all the major supporting players. In the movie, the supporting cast includes Greta Scacchi as Carolyn Polhemus, Rusty’s femme fatale mistress and co-worker; character actor Brian Dennehy as Raymond Horgan, the district attorney and Rusty’s friend; The Addams Family‘s Raul Julia as Alejandro “Sandy” Stern, Rusty’s excellent defense attorney; Paul Winfield as Larren L. Lyttle, the power-hungry judge; The West Wing‘s John Spencer as Detective Dan Lipranzer, one of Rusty’s only allies; Joe Grifasi as Tommy Molto, the overzealous lawyer out to nail Rusty; and Tom Mardirosian as Nico Della Guardia, a district attorney candidate running against Horgan.

The TV show keeps most of the same characters, but adjusts their personality traits. The TV adaptation’s ensemble includes Renate Reinsve as Carolyn Polhemus, Rusty’s mistress and colleague; Bill Camp as Raymond Horgan, Rusty’s best friend and the district attorney, who becomes his defense lawyer; O-T Fagbenle as Nico Della Guardia, the district attorney candidate who tries to sound like Walter Peck from Ghostbusters; Chase Infiniti as Jaden Sabich, Rusty’s teenage daughter; Kingston Rumi Southwick as Kyle Sabich, Rusty’s teenage son; and Peter Sarsgaard as Tommy Molto, Della Guardia’s right-hand man and rival prosecutor to Rusty.

Sarsgaard is by far the best piece on either chessboard. While Grifasi’s Molto is a slimy, insecure pipsqueak, Sarsgaard’s Molto is cocky, confident, and a top-notch lawyer. Sarsgaard excels in his scenes in the courtroom, especially when he calls Rusty to the stand. The show tries to convey Molto as the creepy-jealous type, but by the time the show ends, he’s the admirable underdog who deserves justice. If Sarsgaard wins the gold, the always-reliable Camp secures the silver. Making Molto and Horgan square off in the courtroom was Kelley’s best change from the movie.

Winner: TV show

Which one has the better twist ending: the movie or TV show?

Presumed Innocent lives and dies (literally) with its twist ending. In the movie, Judge Lyttle dismisses the charges due to lack of evidence, making Rusty a free man. At home in his basement, Rusty discovers a hatchet with hair and blood on it. Shortly after, Barbara arrives, sees the hatchet, and admits to killing Carolyn. Barbara was fed up with the affair and took matters into her own hands. Barbara even left enough evidence at the crime scene to let Rusty know it was her. However, Barbara did not anticipate Rusty would be charged with the murder. Rusty feels guilty for his actions, but he chooses not to prosecute Barbara because he wants his son to have a mother.

The TV show deviates from this formula dramatically. After receiving a verdict of not guilty, Rusty returns home to be with his family. Later that night, Rusty accuses Barbara of killing Carolyn. On the night of the murder, Rusty returned to Carolyn’s apartment after someone killed her. Knowing he’d be the top suspect, Rusty manipulated the crime scene to make it look like someone else did it. Despite Barbara’s denial, Rusty is adamant she killed Carolyn because he tracked her car when the murder weapon was planted in Molto’s apartment. That’s when Jaden walks into the room and admits to killing Carolyn with a fire poker. Jaden planted the evidence at Molto’s apartment to scare him. Rusty tells Jaden and Barbara that they will never speak about this again, and they move on with their lives.

The television ending is too far-fetched. No seeds were planted to suggest Jaden was the killer. If any of the kids were to kill Carolyn, it should have been Kyle since he was spotted on a camera at her house. Rusty altering the crime scene for Barbara would have been a satisfying enough twist. Adding Jaden into the mix was overkill. In Pakula’s movie, the ending is extremely harrowing because of Bedelia’s haunting monologue. Seeing Ford’s tearful reaction as Bedelia tries to justify her actions is the better and more shocking ending.

Winner: Movie

Verdict

In the end, the movie is the superior adaptation. While the TV show is solid, the improbable ending was a bridge too far. The show also lost energy whenever it wasn’t in the courtroom. Still, the Apple TV+ adaptation is extremely watchable and enjoyable. However, the movie reigns supreme. It’s a tight, compact story with a compelling performance from Ford and a memorable twist ending.

Overall Winner: Presumed Innocent (movie)

Buy or rent Presumed Innocent (movie) on AppleTV+, Prime Video, Google, or YouTube. Stream Presumed Innocent (TV show) on Apple TV+.