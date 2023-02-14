Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If Cinderella was a prostitute and Prince Charming was a businessman, the result would be Pretty Woman. Julia Roberts (Ticket to Paradise) stars as Vivian Ward, an eccentric Hollywood escort hired by businessman Edward Lewis (American Gigolo’s Richard Gere) for a weeklong excursion. Coming from New York to California, Lewis is in town on business and hires Ward to play his girlfriend for the week.

To accompany Lewis at business events, Ward needs to act the part. Therefore, Lewis sends her on shopping sprees to purchase the clothes of a wealthy woman. He also teaches the young prostitute to act “like a lady.” Consequently, Ward teaches Lewis about respect and kindness, urging him to see the goodness in people. The duo starts to develop feelings for one another, but their two different backgrounds threaten to tear them apart.

Pretty Woman is one of the best romantic comedies ever, so scroll below to find out where to watch a fantastic movie.

Where to watch Pretty Woman

If you’re looking to watch Pretty Woman, stream it on FuboTV.

FuboTV is live sports and television without having a cable subscription. Watch broadcast channels like CBS, ABC, FOX, and NBC, as well as traditional cable channels like MTV, HGTV, MSNBC, and SYFY. The service gives on-demand access to shows like The Simpsons, Saturday Night Live, and Chopped. Also, watch games from the NFL, NBA, NHL, Nascar, and more professional sports leagues on FuboTV.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

Pretty Woman is now streaming on FuboTV.

How much does it cost?

To watch Pretty Woman, FuboTV offers four plans.

Pro Quarterly — $75 per month for 151 channels, 100+ sporting events, 1000 hours of Cloud DVR space, and 10 unlimited screens at home.

Elite Quarterly — $85 per month for 210 channels, 130+ events in 4K, 48 more channels from Fubo Extra, 11 extra channels from News Plus, 1000 hours of Cloud DVR space, and 10 unlimited screens at home.

Premiere Quarterly — $95 per month for 219 channels, 130 events in 4K, 48 more channels from Fubo Extra, 11 extra channels from News Plus, Showtime live and on demand, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR space, and 10 unlimited screens at home.

Latino Quarterly — $25 per month, 47 channels, 100+ sporting events, 250 hours of Cloud DVR space, and 2 screens at once in Standard Share.

There is a seven-day FuboTV free trial upon signing up.

Is Pretty Woman worth watching?

Considering it’s one of the best romantic comedies of all time, Pretty Woman is absolutely worth watching. Roberts is about to go on a historic run of hits, and Gere is amid his comeback. It’s one of the highest-grossing romantic comedies of all time, and Roberts received an Oscar nomination for her performance.

Pretty Woman is directed by Garry Marshall (Valentine’s Day) from a script by J.F. Lawton (Under Siege). On Rotten Tomatoes, Pretty Woman is at 65% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 68%. On Metacritic, the film contains a Metascore of 51 and a user score of 8.6.

