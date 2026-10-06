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Prime Video is the new home for the Emmys. It’s free for you, but Amazon paid a fortune.

Amazon has reportedly inked a six-year deal that runs to the tune of $120 million for bringing the awards show to its streaming platform.

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Emmy on a TV
Amazon / Television Academy / Digital Trends

The Emmys are coming to Amazon’s Prime Video, and the esteemed awards ceremony will be available to watch for a global audience. Amazon has an exclusive deal with the Television Academy, which spans six years and marks the first time that the awards have found a single streaming or broadcasting hub for a worldwide audience, after years of a rotating model where the likes of ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC got the rights.

“Beginning with the 2027 ceremony, the star-studded event will continue to anchor the television season by airing live in September. In a major win for entertainment fans, the ceremony will not be behind a paywall; instead, the Emmy Awards will be free to view for audiences worldwide,” says Amazon in a press statement.

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The big draw here is that the award ceremony would be free to watch for viewers across the globe. Moreover, it also solves the regional availability and network hassles for users outside the US or the Western markets. Amazon is, however, paying a hefty sum for its latest streaming endeavor. According to Deadline, the deal costs $20 million per year, totaling $120 million for a six-year streaming rights bundle.

The Awards war is on

Person holding an Emmy Award.
Television Academy / YouTube

This is one of the first deals of its kind where a streaming platform will broadcast an event live for a global audience, without even charging the usual subscription fee. Amazon won’t be the first streamer going all-in with the awards charm, though. In 2024, Netflix inked a deal to livestream the SAG Awards, while Prime Video landed a similar agreement to exclusively stream the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards the same year.

Separately, Paramount+ won the streaming rights for the Golden Globes, while Disney signed a deal a hefty deal to become the long-term home for the Grammy Awards. A year later, YouTube entered into a partnership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to secure exclusive global streaming rights for the Oscars, starting in 2029.

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Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
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