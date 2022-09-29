 Skip to main content
Prince Andrew: Banished trailer examines a royal scandal

Blair Marnell
By

The U.K. recently said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, the beloved monarch who reigned for seven decades. While Charles III is the new king of England, an upcoming Peacock original documentary is throwing the spotlight on his younger brother, Prince Andrew. And the aptly titled Prince Andrew: Banished will thoroughly explore why the royal family would probably prefer that Charles’ brother stay out of the public eye for the rest of his life.

Prince Andrew: Banished | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

It’s hard to believe now, but Andrew was once wildly popular among the British public. He was considered handsome, and he had genuine military experience. Prince Andrew was also married for eight years to Sarah Ferguson a.k.a. “Fergie,” a controversy magnet in her own right. However, Fergie’s scandals paled in comparison to Prince Andrew’s when his close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell came under intense scrutiny.

Epstein and Maxwell were later convicted of sex offenses, and Prince Andrew’s connection to the pair led to accusations that he was guilty of similar crimes. His attempts at damage control only deepened the scandal that still threatens the royal family to this day.

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein.

Peacock’s documentary follows the rise and fall of Prince Andrew, which is given context from exclusive interviews with “palace insiders, and journalists.” The documentary also promises to feature individuals who have first-hand knowledge about the relationship between Prince Andrew, Epstein, and Maxwell.

Jamie Crawford directed the documentary and executive produced it alongside Jennifer Harkness, Laura Michalchyshyn, Sam Sniderman, Nina Burleigh, Emma Cooper, and Barbara Shearer. Prince Andrew: Banished will premiere on Peacock on October 5.

