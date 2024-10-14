 Skip to main content
30 years ago, the most unpredictable crime movie of the ’90s changed cinema forever

By
Marsellus Wallace sits in front of Butch in Pulp Fiction.
Miramax Films

It’s easy to take an iconic movie for granted. On the rare occasion when a film’s reputation or pop cultural impact extends beyond its own limits, it’s almost inevitable, in fact, for the movie itself to lose some of its shine. That would seem to be particularly true of Quentin Tarantino‘s Pulp Fiction, a film that has cast a longer shadow over the past 30 years of movie history than almost any other. Its scenes are still quoted on a regular basis and its imagery continues to be endlessly imitated.

Pulp Fiction | Official Trailer (HD) - John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson | MIRAMAX

While its cultural imprint may be too big for even it, Pulp Fiction still has the power to seem just as magical now as it did in 1994. Whether you decide to watch it again with someone who has never seen it before or you consciously try to look past what you already know about it on a spur-of-the-moment rewatch, you invariably find nothing but pure exhilaration waiting for you. That’s because Pulp Fiction remains, even after all these years, one of the most brazen crime comedies in film history.

It is a film made with an almost unholy confidence by a director who has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to manage and surpass his audiences’ expectations. In Pulp Fiction, he not only did that better than he ever has since, but more skillfully than most directors have in their entire careers.

A wild, absurd world

John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson stand over a car trunk in Pulp Fiction.
Miramax Films

The first thing you have to acknowledge about Pulp Fiction is that it — like many of Quentin Tarantino’s movies — adheres to its own, cockeyed logic. Not only does the film follow a time-jumping, nonlinear structure that boggled viewers’ minds when it was released in 1994, but it also exists in a version of Los Angeles in which diner-robbing lovers, Deliverance-esque hillbillies, Bible-quoting hitmen, and death-obsessed cabbies seem to lurk around every corner. Pulp Fiction‘s L.A. is just as sun-soaked as you’d expect, and there are enough diners and donut shops scattered throughout it for it to still seem somewhat recognizable, but beneath its surface lies a world of crime movie clichés and astonishing perversions the likes of which had never before been wrangled together in one film.

The movie’s reality is both familiar and not, which is just another way of saying that it blends real life and the world of trashy fiction together so voraciously that it leaves you reeling. In a lesser film, Pulp Fiction‘s caricature-filled West Coast metropolis would be evidence of its own creative incoherence, but it proves to be the perfect backdrop for the crime comedy’s windy, endlessly subversive story. Its marquee scenes are so well-known now that it’s easy to forget just how genuinely surprising many of Pulp Fiction‘s biggest twists actually are. Its most noteworthy are no doubt Tarantino’s swift upending of Mia (Uma Thurman) and Vincent’s (John Travolta) will-they-or-won’t-they romantic tension by sending the former into a life-threatening drug overdose and his unexpected trapping of Marsellus (Ving Rhames) and Butch (Bruce Willis) in a sex dungeon located beneath a San Fernando Valley pawn shop.

Too many left turns to count

Mia talks into a microphone in Pulp Fiction.
Miramax Films

But Pulp Fiction is overflowing with subversions both tiny and big. Tarantino even pulls the rug out from under you during the film’s opening credits by literally switching the radio station partway through from one song to another. In a less talented director’s hands, these decisions might come across as desperate or grating. However, in Pulp Fiction, they perfectly align with — and reinforce — the film’s deliberately unpredictable plotting and structure. At the drop of a hat, a song can change, a flirtatious date can become a drug-crazed rescue mission, a chase can morph into a perverted hostage situation, and a seemingly simple car ride can be interrupted by a man’s head getting blown off. This is not a film that cares about letting you settle into a familiar rhythm. The only groove that matters is Tarantino’s.

In this sense, Pulp Fiction manages to walk one of the trickiest tightropes in cinema. It simultaneously feels like it was constantly made with its viewers in mind and solely for the amusement of its director. The movie is an unabashed amalgamation of a wide array of influences and touchstones, including Deliverance, The Wild Bunch, Band of Outsiders, Psycho, Shaft, and countless others, and yet Tarantino’s singular voice and eye are all over it. These are ultimately just some of the contradictions that make Pulp Fiction such an enduringly compelling and entertaining piece of work. It is cohesive and yet wildly sprawling, clear pastiche and yet invigoratingly original, in constant direct dialogue with film history and yet completely unconcerned with the established rules and sensibilities of the past.

It is all of these things at once, as well as so much more, and to say that it had an immediate mark on cinema itself would be an understatement.

A shot in the arm (or chest)

The Wolf looks at Jimmy in Pulp Fiction.
Miramax Films

In May 1994, Pulp Fiction shocked the world by winning the coveted Palme d’Or — perhaps the most prestigious prize in all of filmmaking — at that year’s Cannes Film Festival. Months later, it was released in theaters and rocketed past its $8 million budget by grossing over $200 million at the box office. It went on to receive multiple Oscar nominations, as well as one win for Tarantino and Roger Avary’s screenplay. John Travolta’s career was revived by his performance in it, and Samuel L. Jackson became a bona fide movie star because of it. All of these achievements, as impressive as they are, pale in comparison to the film’s cultural impact.

The movie fundamentally changed what both studios and moviegoers alike expected from the “independent” cinema scene — proving that even films with lower budgets and distinct voices could resonate in a mainstream way. It inevitably spawned countless imitators, most of which failed to recapture even a tenth of Pulp Fiction‘s magic. Even more importantly, the film changed what viewers thought a movie could do. It proved that nothing was off limits — that no twist is too outlandish or surprising if handled correctly. In the 30 years since then, no movie has really managed to simultaneously shock, enthrall, provoke, and entertain viewers as electrifyingly as it did.

Maybe that’s because Tarantino is a filmmaker with a preternatural understanding of not only how to manipulate audience expectations, but also reliably exceed them. Maybe it’s just because no one has figured out as enticing or uncanny a formula as Tarantino did. Either way, Pulp Fiction‘s immensity is no less impressive now than it was 30 years ago. It is a movie that refuses to let you get your hands around it, but wrestles full control of you instead. It’s not meant to be conquered, but conquered by, and it’ll likely continue to do so for the next three decades and beyond.

Pulp Fiction is streaming now on Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Paramount+.

35 years ago, Hollywood’s biggest director made his most underrated blockbuster
A man checks machinery in The Abyss.

Very few filmmakers have found as much consistent blockbuster success in Hollywood as James Cameron. The writer-director has been a marquee name for the past 40 years, and he's directed some of the biggest and most beloved genre films of all time. He's become so highly regarded that he can return from a 13-year break with a sequel that most casual moviegoers had forgotten was even in development and still be enough of a draw to make sure it rakes in some of the most impressive box office numbers in Hollywood history. On top of all of his commercial successes, the general critical appreciation for Cameron has only continued to grow at a steady rate in recent years.

Despite his popularity, though, even Cameron has at least one underrated title in his filmography. In his case, that honor belongs to 1989's The Abyss. Released in between 1986's Aliens and 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day, The Abyss is an underwater sci-fi thriller that has consistently flown under the radar for the past 35 years. While it has its fair share of fans, the movie has never received as much attention as all of Cameron's other efforts (barring, say, 1982's Piranha II: The Spawning). That isn't, however, a reflection of The Abyss' quality. On the contrary, it ranks high as one of the most technically astonishing and movingly earnest films that Cameron has ever made.
Close encounters under the sea

Read more
30 years ago, this action movie changed Hollywood forever. But was it for better or worse?
A man points a gun in True Lies.

No one blinks anymore when a movie costs $100 million. That’s what most Hollywood movies cost today, isn’t it? It’s what Apple spent, for example, on this past weekend’s Fly Me to the Moon, the kind of frothy, human-scaled, adult-oriented comedy that’s often cited as counterprogramming to the expensive blockbusters the studios otherwise bankroll. Meanwhile, last year’s The Creator was celebrated for achieving its eye-popping special-effects spectacle for the low, low price of… $80 million. Executives now cross the nine-figures line like it’s nothing.

There was a time, of course, when $100 million still meant something — when it was not just a high price tag for a movie, but the highest. Thirty years ago, the summer action-comedy True Lies exploded into theaters, ushering the film industry into a new era of budgetary extravagance. The Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle marked the first time a studio coughed up $100 million before marketing. It was, in cost (if not scale or performance), the biggest movie ever made up to that point.

Read more
You probably didn’t watch the most underrated crime thriller of the 2010s. Here’s why you should see it now
Colin Farrell sips a drink in Widows.

In 2018, one of the greatest directors alive made a surprising, creatively inspired left turn. Just five years after he won Best Picture for 12 Years a Slave, Steve McQueen released his fourth feature directorial effort, Widows. Co-written by Gone Girl scribe Gillian Flynn, the crime thriller marked McQueen’s first foray into the kind of genre filmmaking he’d long avoided. Not only was it an unexpected follow-up to an austere award winner like 12 Years a Slave, but it felt like a purposeful change of pace for a director whose previous credits also included decidedly dour dramas like Hunger and Shame.

Many viewed the decision with skepticism: Was McQueen really the right fit for a pulpy thriller about a group of widows who decide to pick up where their deceased criminal husbands left off? When it was eventually released, Widows was welcomed with little fanfare. Some seemed to regard it as an intriguing, but ultimately minor experiment on McQueen’s part, and while it wasn’t a box office bomb, casual moviegoers didn’t run out in droves to see it, either.

Read more