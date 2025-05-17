Ralph Fiennes cast as President Snow in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Ralph Fiennes is adding another iconic movie villain to his list of incredible roles. The actor who once played Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise is now set to take on the role of President Snow in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Fiennes joins a cast that already includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Lili Taylor as Mags and Ben Wang as Wyatt.

Fiennes will be the third actor to step into the role after Donald Sutherland played an older version of the character in the original films, and Tom Blyth played an even younger version in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Sunrise is set between the events of that film and the original quadrilogy.

“We wanted to honor Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation’s greatest actors play President Snow 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena,” producer Nina Jacobson said. “Working with Ralph has been on my bucket list since he traumatized me for life in Schindler’s List. It’s genuinely a thrill to welcome him to the Hunger Games.”

Fiennes is already a legendary actor known for far more than just playing Voldemort. He’s also starred in films like The Grand Budapest Hotel, The English Patient, and the aforementioned Schindler’s List. He is also set to star in 28 Years Later, which will hit theaters later this year. Sunrise on the Reaping is slated for a Nov. 20, 2026, and will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every film in the franchise since Catching Fire.