Has Netflix found its version of Yellowstone with Ransom Canyon?

Ransom Canyon | Official Trailer | Netflix

Every major network and streamer is searching for the next  Yellowstone. The Taylor Sheridan Western series is a ratings juggernaut and, thanks to its spin-offs, has its own television universe. Netflix will try to attract Yellowstone fans with its upcoming Western, Ransom Canyon, which finally has a trailer.

“In Ransom Canyon, everyone’s running from something or running to something,” Josh Duhamel’s Staten Kirkland states in the trailer. Staten, a widower still grieving from the loss of his wife, owns the Double K Ranch of Texas Hill Country. Staten’s way of life is threatened as competing families fight for control of the land. Despite the impending showdown, Staten tries to find love again with Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), who returns to Ransom after a stint in New York to run the local dance hall.

With the battle for land combined with romance, Ransom Canyon mixes Yellowstone’s drama with Virgin River’s charm.

Besides Duhamel and Kelly, Ransom Canyon stars Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman, James Brolin as Cap Fuller, Eoin Macken as Davis Collins, Meta Golding as Paula Jo, Marianly Tejada as Ellie Catawnee, Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey, Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell, and Andrew Liner as Reid Collins.

Josh Duhamel pets a horse in Ransom Canyon.
Anna Kooris / Netflix

April Blair creates, writes, and executive produces Ransom Canyon based on Jodi Thomas’ book series of the same name. Amanda Marsalis, David McWhirter, Meera Menon, and Michael Offer will direct. The first season consists of 10 episodes.

This is Netflix’s second original Western series of 2025. American Primeval, Peter Berg’s violent drama about expansion in the American West, became one of the most popular shows on Netflix upon its release in January.

Ransom Canyon streams on Netflix on April 17.

