Rashida Jones is ready for a ‘Parks & Rec’ revival ‘any time’

In an era in which everything is getting revived or rebooted, it’s perhaps no surprise that Parks and Recreation fans have been eager for a revival of the beloved Obama-era sitcom. Rashida Jones, one of the show’s stars, has already made it clear that she’s as eager to do a revival any time.

The show, which wrapped up its run in 2015, flashed forward to 2025 in its final episode. “Wait, were we in 2025 in the end? That’s so crazy,” Jones said in speaking with Gold Derby. Mike Schur, who co-created the series with Greg Daniels, would ultimately be the person deciding whether the show should come back.

“Oh man, I hope sometime soon,” Jones said of a potential revival. “I know Mike Schur was like, ‘There has to be a reason for us to do it. We can’t just do it.’ But I would love that.”

The show’s final episode hopped through time, visiting the show’s core cast in 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2025, 2035 and 2048, which does make the potential of revisiting the world of the show a little trickier.

Schur, though, has said in the past that he might be open to returning to the series if the right idea presented itself.

“I felt the show had an argument to make, and the argument was about teamwork and friendship. I don’t feel like we left anything on the table. I would never ever say never. The chance to do it again, should it arise, would be incredible, but we would only do it if we all felt like there was something compelling us to do it,” Schur told Variety. “If one single person said no, we wouldn’t do it.”

The cast did reunite in 2020 for a virtual special during COVID, but no formal revival has been announced yet.