Teaser reveals Reacher season 3 release date, previews return of Alan Ritchson

Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher may have met his match in the official teaser for Reacher season 3.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for some time now,” Reacher says in the opening moments of the teaser. What Reacher doesn’t expect is a fight against Paulie (Olivier Richters), officially known as Paul Masserella, a giant bodyguard who delivers a deadly slap to the titular hero’s face. Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, season 3 follows Reacher’s investigation into a vast criminal enterprise while trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant. “There, he finds a world of secrecy and violence — and confronts some unfinished business from his own past,” Amazon’s synopsis reads.

Recommended Videos

Maria Sten returns to the cast to play Frances Neagley, an elite soldier and one of Reacher’s only friends and allies. As Neagley, Sten will also headline a spinoff series at Prime Video. New additions to the Reacher season 3 cast include Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, and Daniel David Stewart.

Reacher is written for television by showrunner and executive producer Nick Santora. Reacher is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, CBS Studios, and Skydance Television.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Reacher has been a home run for Amazon. Season 2 was the most-viewed release of 2023 on Prime Video and it surpassed season 1’s audience by 50% in just three days after the premiere.

The eight-episode season 3 will premiere with the first three episodes on February 20, 2025. Subsequent episodes will drop exclusively on Prime Video every Thursday through March 27, 2025.

Reacher has been renewed for season 4, which will begin shooting in 2025.