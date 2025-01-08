 Skip to main content
Reacher season 3 trailer shows Jack going undercover and meeting his match

By
Jack Reacher stands next to a woman and stares in Reacher season 3.
Amazon MGM Studios

Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is one of the good guys, but he now must pretend to break bad in the Reacher season 3 trailer.

The DEA recruits Reacher to investigate a rug import business moonlighting as a criminal enterprise, run by a nefarious figure named Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall). The DEA needs Reacher to go undercover behind enemy lines and infiltrate the business to rescue an informant. It wouldn’t be Reacher without some violent action, and the titular hero faces his biggest challenge yet: Paulie (Oliver Richters), a massive henchman working for Beck.

Maria Sten reprises her role as Frances Neagley, who served with Reacher in the Army’s Special Investigations Unit. A spinoff focusing on Neagley is officially in development at Amazon Prime Video.

New additions to the season 3 cast include Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy, Brian Tee as Quinn, Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck, Robert Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva, and Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot.

Reacher season 3 is based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader. The series is written for television by Nick Santora, the Emmy-nominated writer best known for his work on Prison Break and FUBAR. Reacher is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios.

A huge man walks down the street in Reacher season 3.
Amazon MGM Studios

Season 3 will not be the last of Reacher. After the immediate success of season 2, Reacher received an early season 4 renewal, with filming expected to begin this year. Reacher’s second season took three days to outgrow season 1’s audience. Even with a December 2023 premiere, Reacher season 2 became the most-viewed 2023 release on Prime Video.

The eight-episode third season will premiere on Thursday, February 20, 2025, with the first three episodes dropping exclusively on Prime Video. Subsequent episodes will be released every Thursday through March 27.

