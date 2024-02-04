It doesn’t get much bigger than this: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti’s side sits atop the La Liga table, while Atletico are 10 points back and will enter the unfriendly confines of Santiago Bernabeu likely needing a victory to remain alive in the title chase. As we’ve already seen three times this season, the Madrid Derby is a must-watch event with tons of goal-scoring firepower on both sides, and this one will be no different.

If you’re looking to watch in the United States, the match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be on both ESPN+ (English or Spanish broadcast) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish). There are many different ways you can watch a live stream of the Madrid Derby, including three free options.

Is There a Free Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream?

There are three different ways you can watch Real Mardid vs Atletico Madrid for free, as long as you’re fine watching a Spanish broadcast. The Fubo “Latino” channel package, YouTube TV “Spanish Plan” and DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” plan plus “Español” add-on all include ESPN Deportes–which will air the match in Spanish–and all come with a free trial.

The Fubo free trial lasts a full week, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are each of the five-day variety.

Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid on ESPN+

If you would rather watch the match in English, then ESPN+ is your only option in the US. A subscription costs $11 per month (or $15 per month for a bundle of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu) or $110 for the year, and there’s no free trial, but it’s by far the cheapest long-term option to watch La Liga, as it will have every match of the season in either English or Spanish. It also includes live Copa del Rey, FA Cup, Bundesliga, English Football Championship, other domestic leagues and international competitions, as well as more live sports, documentaries, original shows and exclusive written content.

Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) provides you with security and privacy online by masking your IP address and location. As such, it can be a key tool in streaming sports from abroad, as it allows you to access US-only sites even if you’re physically outside of the country. You can take a gander at our rundown of the best VPN deals, or you can get started right away with NordVPN, one of the safest, fastest and most reliable VPN’s out there. It’s currently on sale, and it also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations