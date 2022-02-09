Zack Snyder reaches for the stars in Netflix’s Rebel Moon

Director Zack Snyder had a banner year in 2021, with both a director’s cut of Justice League on HBO Max and a Netflix original movie, Army of the Dead, being watched by millions of streaming viewers. And it looks like 2022 will be just as good for the prolific director as he puts together his next film for Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder has cast Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona, and Ray Fisher in a movie not based on preexisting IP called Rebel Moon.

Rebel Moon is a sci-fi story that stars Sofia Boutella as a young woman living in a colony near the galactic rim. When a tyrant named Belisarius threatens to overrun the colony with his army, the young woman is dispatched to find warriors on other planets to return with her and defend her people. Essentially it’s another remake of The Seven Samurai and The Magnificent Seven.

According to THR, Hounsou will play General Titus, while Bae will portray “a nemesis who is proficient with a sword.” No details were offered about Hunnam’s character. However, the report did mention that Fisher will step into the role of Blood Axe, a fierce fighter for the resistance. Fisher previously portrayed Cyborg in Snyder’s Justice League movie.

THR notes that Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, and Sky Yang will also be featured in supporting roles in the film.

Army of the Dead screenwriters Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad are once again teaming with Snyder on the script for Rebel Moon. Filming is expected to run from April to November, and THR suggests that Rebel Moon may actually be split into two movies. But for now, only one is confirmed. Netflix has yet to set a date for it.

