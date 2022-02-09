  1. Movies & TV

Zack Snyder reaches for the stars in Netflix’s Rebel Moon

By

Director Zack Snyder had a banner year in 2021, with both a director’s cut of Justice League on HBO Max and a Netflix original movie, Army of the Dead, being watched by millions of streaming viewers. And it looks like 2022 will be just as good for the prolific director as he puts together his next film for Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder has cast Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona, and Ray Fisher in a movie not based on preexisting IP called Rebel Moon.

Rebel Moon is a sci-fi story that stars Sofia Boutella as a young woman living in a colony near the galactic rim. When a tyrant named Belisarius threatens to overrun the colony with his army, the young woman is dispatched to find warriors on other planets to return with her and defend her people. Essentially it’s another remake of The Seven Samurai and The Magnificent Seven.

According to THR, Hounsou will play General Titus, while Bae will portray “a nemesis who is proficient with a sword.” No details were offered about Hunnam’s character. However, the report did mention that Fisher will step into the role of Blood Axe, a fierce fighter for the resistance. Fisher previously portrayed Cyborg in Snyder’s Justice League movie.

The cast of Army of the Dead prepares to battle.

THR notes that Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, and Sky Yang will also be featured in supporting roles in the film.

Army of the Dead screenwriters Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad are once again teaming with Snyder on the script for Rebel Moon. Filming is expected to run from April to November, and THR suggests that Rebel Moon may actually be split into two movies. But for now, only one is confirmed. Netflix has yet to set a date for it.

Editors' Recommendations

The first two Earthbound games are coming to Switch

earthbound nintendo switch launch

Futurama lives! Hulu bringing back original cast for revival

The cast of Futurama.

The best laptops under $1,000 you can buy right now

asus zenbook 13 ux333fa

No Man’s Sky reaches the final frontier: Nintendo Switch

An alien world found in No Man's Sky

Kirby And The Forgotten Land turns Kirby into a car

kirby forgotten land car mouth

Splatoon 3 brings back Salmon Run this summer

Inkimlings stand together in Splatoon 3 Salmon Run.

Nintendo Switch Sports has major Wii Sports vibe

A bowler takes the top spot in Nintendo Switch Sports bowling.

Nvidia RTX 4000 may share architecture with the current gen

nvidia ampere gpu

Mario Strikers: Battle League brings soccer to the Switch

Mario kicks a ball into the goal with a backflip.

The best speech-to-text software for 2022

man speaking into phone

Effort Levels and grit guide for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Lucario looking sinister.

Everything announced at the February 2022 Nintendo Direct

Callie cheers and the player and Marie look off into the distance.

Best portable smart lights

philips hue go is a nifty looking portable led light game