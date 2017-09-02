11 newly renewed TV shows that you should binge immediately

It’s that time again when we find out if networks will pull the plug on our favorite TV series or press the play button for another season. Chances are, you’re already tuned in to shows like Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and HBO’s Ballers, which have already been renewed. But check out these 11 recently renewed TV shows that you may not have seen yet, but really should.

GLOW (Netflix)

A surprise hit, this comedy-drama, based on the short-lived ‘80s series of the same name, is set in Los Angeles in 1985, and follows the story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), a struggling actress who, as a last resort, auditions for a women’s wrestling television show. With big hair, bold and bright clothing, and fierce rivalries, the series is a refreshing departure from the norm, earning it a stellar 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The show features a brilliant ensemble cast, highlighted by head-turning performance from leads Allison Brie and Betty Gilpin, along with a fiendishly fun performance by Marc Maron as a dirtbag director. Season two was announced less than two months after the show’s June premiere.

Insecure (HBO)

This comedy-drama, based in part on the web series Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae, already has two seasons under its belt. In early August, a third was confirmed. The series chronicles the awkward experiences of Issa Dee (played by Rae) and her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji), using comedy to address what it’s like to live out a hectic personal and professional life as a woman of color in southern Los Angeles.

Ozark (Netflix)

It’s another hit for Jason Bateman, but this crime drama — like many of his movies — showcases his acting capabilities beyond comedy. Released in late July, the show has already been renewed for its second season. Bateman plays financial planner Marty Byrde and Laura Linney plays his wife, Wendy. Their seemingly serene suburban life is upended when Marty moves the family to the Missouri Ozarks while he attempts to pay off a Mexican drug lord after a money laundering scheme goes terribly wrong. The first season included nine hour-long episodes, and an extended 80-minute finale. We’ll get to see at least another 10 episodes once season two debuts, likely next year.

UnReal (Lifetime)

Ever wanted to peek behind the scenes of reality TV? This drama hints at what it could look like, in the worst way. Shiri Appleby is reality TV producer Rachel Goldberg, and Constance Zimmer her boss Quinn King, who is willing to do just about anything to get ratings-worthy content for their show, Everlasting. That means manipulating contestants, and going to great lengths to cause the drama that viewers crave. While season three was delayed until 2018, the series has already gotten a fourth season renewal ahead of its premiere.

Harlots (ITV Encore)

This British period drama follows the story of Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton), a working-class brothel owner in 18th century England. While working to improve her life and raise her daughters, she has constant run-ins with high-end brothel operator Lydia Quigley (Lesie Manville). Inspired by Hallie Rubenhold’s The Covent Garden Ladies, the first season debuted in March and consisted of eight episodes. A second season will make its way to air some time in 2018.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

This Canadian-American horror series mixes supernatural and western themes with intriguing results. Based on the Beau Smith comic series of the same name, the show stars Melanie Scrofana as the title character, the great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp. She fights the paranormal, including demons and other supernatural entities, that inhabit a cursed territory. The series debuted in April 2016, and was followed by a second season that was extended from 10 episodes to 12. The series’ third season is set to debut in 2018.

Dear White People (Netflix)

Based on the popular 2014 film of the same name, and featuring some of the some cast members reprising their roles, Netflix’s interpretation of this indie film has become a bona fide hit. The show examines the heavy topic of racism through the eyes of a group of black students attending an Ivy League, predominantly white, school. While the drama is real, it’s the quick-witted satire that makes this show such a brilliant examination of racial themes in present-day America. Debuting in April with 10 episodes, it’s already been renewed for a second act.

Luther (BBC One)

Idris Elba is at the center of this British crime drama as title character DCI John Luther, a dedicated Detective Chief Inspector who can’t help but get consumed by the crimes he investigates. The inaugural season included just six episodes, followed by four each for the second and third seasons, then just two episodes to make up the fourth. Filming will begin on the fifth season next year, which will include four episodes.

Room 104 (HBO)

This anthology series will be returning for a second season to continue telling the stories of the various characters who come and stay in a single room of a small chain motel at different periods in time. This leads to comedy, drama, and even horror; you never know what you’ll get — or what era you’ll be in — with each episode. Created by indie darlings Jay and Mark Duplass, the show’s first season debuted in late July with 12 episodes.

Fleabag (Amazon)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is writer and star of this sharp half-hour comedy based on her play of the same name, which follows a dry-witted, sexual, angry, and neurotic woman attempting to manage her flailing business and personal life in London. You’ll have to wait a while, though, as season two of Fleabag won’t debut until 2019 – three years after the first season hit the airwaves.

Mary Kills People (Lifetime)

Still in its first season at publication time, this Canadian black comedy-drama has already been renewed. The show stars Caroline Dhavernas as Dr. Mary Harris, an emergency room doctor who also moonlights as an end-of-life counsellor (a la Dr. Kevorkian), providing assisted suicide services. All goes well with her and partner Desmond “Des” Bennett (Richard Short) until the police start looking into their practice. While the themes are dark, the show delves deeper for an intriguing plot that will keep your eyes peeled.

