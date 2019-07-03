Share

Regal Cinemas will have its own movie ticket subscription service that is reported to launch at the end of July.

According to Deadline, the cinema chain will have different tiers of pricing for its monthly subscriptions, which will include unlimited movie ticket access and 10% reductions on concession items. Deadline reports that the tiered pricing will look like $18, $21 and $24 per month.

Deadline notes that the new subscription, dubbed as Regal Unlimited, will possibly make subscribers pay for a full year in advance, which means monthly subscription tiers would look like $216, $252 or $288.

Other movie subscription services include Regal’s competitor, AMC’s Stubs-A-List, which has different pricing depending on the state. There’s also money off of concessions with AMC’s subscription, but instead of instant reductions, subscribers receive a voucher.

Regal Cinemas has more than 7,000 movie screens in 550 theaters across 43 states. It currently has a movie reward program, known as Regal Crown Club, where subscribers can earn 100 credits for every dollar spent that can go toward movie tickets or concession stand items.

Regal’s new move into movie subscription services comes at a time when the movie theater industry is seeing a decrease in moviegoers. The Hollywood Reporter says that box office revenue is down by 10% so far this year. It also reports that ticket sales for the typically successful summer blockbuster season are down by 7.3%.

Moviepass was the first to embark on an unlimited movie subscription service in 2011. In 2017, it changed its business model to a lower price, allowing one film per day. Since then though, the company has had a history of trouble keeping financially afloat and has had to add surge pricing for popular movies and make subscribers choose between only two films at a time as well as imposing vague restrictions to subscribers.

For die-hard movie-lovers though, these subscriptions make sense. Moviegoers that go to the movies two times a month or more end up saving money at the end of the day.

There is also still time for the summer movie slump to change, with predicted blockbusters like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Lion King, and a new addition to the Fast and Furious franchise still set to be released by the end of the summer.