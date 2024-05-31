Konami shares first trailer for Return to Silent Hill

Konami has shared the first trailer for Return to Silent Hill, the upcoming horror movie based on the video game Silent Hill 2.

The eerie trailer follows James (Jeremy Irvine), a man heartbroken after his separation from the love of his life, Mary (Hannah Emily Anderson). James receives a strange letter that leads him back to a town called Silent Hill. However, Silent Hill is now a town that has descended into evil.

Recommended Videos

“As James descends deeper into the darkness, he encounters terrifying figures both familiar and new and begins to question his own sanity as he struggles to make sense of reality and hold on long enough to save his lost love,” the synopsis reads.

Take a look at the gripping new trailer of #RETURNTOSILENTHILL directed and produced by Christophe Gans with music composer @AkiraYamaoka. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/1gTcSAapnc — Konami (@Konami) May 31, 2024

A behind-the-scenes sneak peek was shared during Thursday’s Silent Hill Transmission, which featured an interview with Return to Silent Hill director Christophe Gans. While the first Silent Hill was an epic journey of horror, Gans described Return to Silent Hill as a “deep dive into psychological horror.”

“This film adds an emotional layer to the horror, and certainly because of that, the horror is more disturbing, even more unsettling,” Gans added.

RETURN TO SILENT HILL | Behind-the-scenes Early Sneak Peek | KONAMI

Originally announced in October 2022, Return to Silent Hill is directed by Gans from a screenplay he co-wrote with Sandra Vo-Anh and William Josef Schneider. Victor Hadida of Davis Films will produce alongside Hassell Free Productions’ Molly Hassell and David Wulf.

Return to Silent Hill is based on Silent Hill 2, the 2001 video game from Konami released for PlayStation 2. This game is widely considered the best entry in the franchise. Silent Hill 2 is being remade and will be released on October 8. The game will be available on PS5 and PC.

Return to Silent Hill, the third film in the Silent Hill movie franchise, will serve as a reboot. 2006’s Silent Hill was directed by Gans and starred Radha Mitchell and Sean Bean. The film grossed over $100 million worldwide against a $50 million budget. M.J. Bassett wrote and directed 2012’s Silent Hill: Revelation, the second installment in the franchise.

Return to Silent Hill does not have a release date.

Editors' Recommendations