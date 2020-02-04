After a 15-month wait, MMA fans finally saw the return of UFC legend Conor McGregor at UFC 246. On Saturday, January 18, “The Notorious” stepped back into the Octagon to score a knockout win against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the first round, and if you have an ESPN+ membership or are planning to sign up ahead of UFC 247, then you can now re-watch all the action of UFC 246 at no extra charge.

Given the talent involved, UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy was a pay-per-view event. Thanks to the UFC’s close relationship with ESPN, all such pay-per-view showings (such as the upcoming UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes) now air exclusively on ESPN+, the sports broadcaster’s premium streaming service. ESPN+ also gives you access to a ton of other content including some of the biggest UFC events of the past, which now include the recent UFC 246.

The UFC 246 main card featured a lot of MMA stars, but the biggest highlight of the night was without a doubt the highly anticipated matchup between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone. McGregor had been out of the Octagon for 15 months heading into this fight, and not everyone was sure what to expect after such a long hiatus. To further complicate matters, UFC 246 marked what was only McGregor’s third-ever fight at welterweight.

Nonetheless, “The Notorious” delivered an explosive performance at UFC 246, defeating Cerrone via knockout in the first round at the 40-second mark – an outcome we correctly predicted, although we didn’t foresee that McGregor’s win would come so quickly. Also on the main card was a women’s bantamweight match between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington, with Holm handily winning via unanimous decision (and ESPN+ members can now re-watch that match, too).

ESPN+ gives you full 24/7 streaming access to a myriad of sports content, including a backlog of some of the best UFC fights and past pay-per-view events like UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone. If you don’t have it yet, then now is a particularly good to sign up: Ahead of UFC 247, you can grab a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes pay-per-view bundle for just $85, saving $30 off the price of buying them separately. On the other hand, if all you want is an ESPN+ subscription, then you can sign up now for $5 per month or an even cheaper $50 per year.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts and much more on our curated deals page.

Editors' Recommendations