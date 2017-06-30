The rest of ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 finally has a premiere date

Why it matters to you Fans of Rick and Morty, one of the most popular series on Adult Swim right now, have been waiting to find out when they can see the rest of the third season after the first episode was released April 1.

The premiere episode for the third season of Adult Swim’s hit animated series Rick and Morty was released without any warning on April 1 as part of a fan-pleasing stunt, but there’s been no word since that day regarding the release date for the rest of the season’s episodes.

Until now, that is.

During a live-streamed event in Hollywood this week, the premiere date for the remainder of Season 3 was confirmed to be July 30. A trailer offering a preview of the third season was also released, and it suggests that the adventures of Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty are only going to get weirder in the upcoming season.

The announcement of the premiere date for the rest of the 14-episode season was accompanied by a fairly straightforward post on the series’ Twitter account.

JULY 30. — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) June 30, 2017

Created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland (Adventure Time), who also serve as the show’s executive producers, Rick and Morty chronicles the dimension- and space-hopping escapades of brilliant but sociopathic scientist Rick Sanchez and his timid grandson, Morty. The pair’s crazy exploits bring them from one corner of the universe to another, often with some of their other family members in tow, and often at great risk to themselves and the very fabric of reality.

The voice cast for the show features Roiland as both Rick and Morty, as well as Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) as Rick’s daughter (and Morty’s mother), Beth; Chris Parnell (Archer) as Beth’s husband, Jerry; and Spencer Grammer (Greek) as Rick’s grand-daughter, Summer.

During the live-streamed event, Harmon indicated that the April 1 premiere for the first episode of Season 3 had been planned for quite a while, in keeping with Adult Swim’s history of April Fool’s Day stunts. The episode, titled “The Rickshank Rickdemption,” aired on loop for four hours, from 8 p.m. ET until midnight. Previous April Fool’s Day stunts included the network superimposing images of cats on some of its programming on April 1, 2013, with the network going so far as to put cat faces over live-action actors’ faces on some of its programming.

Rick and Morty airs Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET on the Cartoon Network during its Adult Swim programming block.