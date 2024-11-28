Ringo Starr confirms Barry Keoghan will play him in Sam Mendes’ movies about The Beatles

Barry Keoghan might become a Beatle.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ringo Starr seemingly confirmed that Keoghan will play him in the Sam Mendes’ Beatles movies. Keoghan has been rumored to be in contention to play The Beatles’ drummer. When asked about the possibility of Keoghan playing him in the movies, Starr said, “Well, I think he’s great, and I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons.”

Starr revealed that he hopes Keoghan doesn’t take “too many lessons,” believing drummers must get their own feel for the instrument.

Per Jeff Sneider, rumored choices to play the other Beatles include Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. Charlie Rowe has also been linked to Harrison.

In February, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Mendes announced plans to make four Beatles movies, with each film told from one band member’s point of view. However, they will all interconnect in some way. It’s the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have ever granted full rights to the band’s music and life stories.

Have you heard the news? Oh boy. We all support the Sam Mendes movie project. Yes, indeed. peace and love.😎🎶🌈✌️🌟❤️☮️ pic.twitter.com/byhnmVqsHY — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2024

Mendes told Deadline that he pitched the project before Christmas 2023. This led to a major bidding war between studios, with Sony Pictures Entertainment eventually winning the rights.

Mendes will direct all four films and produce under his Neal Street Productions banner with Pippa Harris and Julie Pastor. Writers are currently being locked down for each movie.

All four films are eyeing a 2027 release. The theatrical release rollout is unknown, as Sony debates whether to release them on multiple dates or on one day. Per Production List, filming in London is scheduled to begin in July 2025.