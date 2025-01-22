 Skip to main content
Robert Eggers next film will be a werewolf horror for Focus Features

Robert Eggers sits behind a camera and stares in Nosferatu.
Aidan Monaghan / Focus Features

Robert Eggers is tackling another monster movie for his next film.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Eggers will direct Werwulf, a werewolf horror project. Eggers has co-written the script with Sjón, the Icelandic screenwriter who worked on 2022’s The Northman. 

Eggers will reteam with Focus Features, the distributor behind Nosferatu, to release Werwulf in North America on Christmas Day 2026. Eggers and Sjón will produce alongside Focus Features. Chris and Eleanor Columbus, who produced Nosferatu, will executive produce Werwulf.

Little is known about Werwulf besides its setting, which will reportedly be in 13th-century England. The period piece will also feature dialogue with “translations and annotations for those uninitiated in Old English.” Old English. Originally planned to be shot in black and white, THR reports that is no longer the case.

Eggers is coming off the resounding success of Nosferatu. Serving as a remake of the 1922 German silent film, Nosferatu follows Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult), a real estate agent tasked with traveling to Transylvania to sell a house to Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård). In reality, Orlok is Nosferatu, a demonic vampire infatuated with Hutter’s wife, Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp), and will wreak havoc until she submits to him.

Released on December 25, 2024, Nosferatu earned $21.6 million for the three-day opening weekend and $40.8 million for the five-day window. Both figures are Eggers’ highest-grossing movies. Nosferatu has made over $156.3 million worldwide to date.

Nosferatu is now available for purchase on digital platforms.

Werwulf will be Eggers’ fifth feature film, behind 2024’s Nosferatu, 2022’s The Northman, 2019’s The Lighthouse, and 2015’s The Witch. Eggers has worked with Focus Features on all five.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
