 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Roblox to launch free ‘Karate Kid Training Simulator’ with exclusive rewards

By
Karate Kid Training Simulator in Roblox.
Gamesfam

Roblox players will soon be learning new karate moves starting with these four famous words: “Wax on, wax off.” Gamefam has teamed up with Sony Pictures to launch the free Karate Kid Training Simulator in Roblox ahead of the theatrical release of Karate Kid: Legends.

Gamefam announced the tie-in game in a press release on Tuesday, saying it’s part of a marketing campaign to “immerse players in the world of Karate Kid: Legends, training alongside iconic characters like Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) in recognizable scenes from the new movie” in the weeks leading up to its release in theaters on May 30. Players will receive training from the legendary karate masters in the streets of New York City, the rooftop dojo, and Victory Pizza, hone their skills, and compete against other players and masters.

Recommended Videos

Players will also get the chance to play weekly Karate Kid: Legends challenges. Those who complete those challenges will earn exclusive movie-themed rewards for their avatar, such as a bonsai tree head and bandana, Victory Pizza backpack, and a Karate Kid: Legends Trophy Popcorn Bucket hat.

Related

Ricardo Briceno, Chief Business Officer at Gamefam, said the Karate Kid Training Simulator was made as a way of introducing Gen Z and Alpha players to the iconic film franchise that dominated ’80s and ’90s pop culture (as well as this decade with the hit Netlix series, Cobra Kai), and help drive their interest in the new movie by meeting them at their level.

“Reaching Gen Z and Alpha requires more than just traditional marketing—it takes showing up in the worlds where they play and hang out with friends. Roblox has become essential for building cultural relevance, especially in the lead-up to major theatrical releases,” Briceno said. “With Karate Kid, we have an opportunity to reintroduce an iconic franchise to a new generation of fans in a way that’s interactive, immersive and unforgettable.”

Karate Kid Training Simulator launches in Roblox on Friday, May 2.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Superman distribution rights
David Corenswet stands in his Superman costume and stares.

A judge has thrown out a lawsuit challenging Warner Bros.' right to distribute James Gunn's Superman in 10 countries, including the U.K. and Ireland. The lawsuit was first filed in January by Mark Peary, the nephew of late Superman co-creator Joe Schuster, and argued that Schuster's estate had the right to cancel the Superman copyright in certain territories.

In a ruling first released on April 24, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman held that the court has no authority to address the estate’s rights under foreign laws. “The Court concludes that it lacks subject-matter jurisdiction over this case; the case therefore must be and is dismissed,” he wrote.

Read more
5 reasons you should watch You on Netflix
Joe standing in the street holding his phone and looking to the camera in You.

The Netflix series You just wrapped up its fifth and final season this month. The psychological thriller follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a charming, well-read young man who fixates on a woman to the point of obsession. Once he finds his subject, Joe convinces himself that they are meant to be, so there are no lengths he won’t go to to “protect” her and their relationship. This often leads to murder, and plenty of it. Then, the cycle begins again.

Through each episode, you hear Joe’s inner monologue in a Dexter-like fashion as he rationalizes his decisions and internalizes his hatred for basic human nature. Fans have hoped for his comeuppance, which is explored in the finale. If you haven’t yet queued up the show, or you’re considering re-watching his journey, here are five reasons you should watch You on Netflix.

Read more
10 most anticipated summer movies of 2025
Superman looks up and flies in a poster for "Superman."

Summer is just around the corner, meaning Hollywood is ready to roll out big-budget films to score at the box office. From May to September, audiences will be treated to exciting movies to enjoy with their friends and family.

While 2025 has already released some top-tier movies, many of the year's best films have been saved for the sunny season. From IP-based blockbusters like Superman to new franchises like Elio, moviegoers should keep their eyes on these films in the coming months.

Read more