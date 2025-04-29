Roblox to launch free ‘Karate Kid Training Simulator’ with exclusive rewards

Roblox players will soon be learning new karate moves starting with these four famous words: “Wax on, wax off.” Gamefam has teamed up with Sony Pictures to launch the free Karate Kid Training Simulator in Roblox ahead of the theatrical release of Karate Kid: Legends.

Gamefam announced the tie-in game in a press release on Tuesday, saying it’s part of a marketing campaign to “immerse players in the world of Karate Kid: Legends, training alongside iconic characters like Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) in recognizable scenes from the new movie” in the weeks leading up to its release in theaters on May 30. Players will receive training from the legendary karate masters in the streets of New York City, the rooftop dojo, and Victory Pizza, hone their skills, and compete against other players and masters.

Players will also get the chance to play weekly Karate Kid: Legends challenges. Those who complete those challenges will earn exclusive movie-themed rewards for their avatar, such as a bonsai tree head and bandana, Victory Pizza backpack, and a Karate Kid: Legends Trophy Popcorn Bucket hat.

Ricardo Briceno, Chief Business Officer at Gamefam, said the Karate Kid Training Simulator was made as a way of introducing Gen Z and Alpha players to the iconic film franchise that dominated ’80s and ’90s pop culture (as well as this decade with the hit Netlix series, Cobra Kai), and help drive their interest in the new movie by meeting them at their level.

“Reaching Gen Z and Alpha requires more than just traditional marketing—it takes showing up in the worlds where they play and hang out with friends. Roblox has become essential for building cultural relevance, especially in the lead-up to major theatrical releases,” Briceno said. “With Karate Kid, we have an opportunity to reintroduce an iconic franchise to a new generation of fans in a way that’s interactive, immersive and unforgettable.”

Karate Kid Training Simulator launches in Roblox on Friday, May 2.