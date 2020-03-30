  1. Movies & TV

With many of us home-bound and looking for ways to entertain ourselves, streaming content is having another moment in the sun.

Roku, maker of a line of devices with access to a plethora of streaming services and channels, is the latest to offer a free trial by giving new users 30 days of free access to premium channels amid shutdowns caused by the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

But, the free trial comes with a catch: you’ll have to sign up for each of the premium channels with credit card information and set a reminder to cancel it before the free trial period expires. Users will get access to the trial after buying and activating a new Roku device.

The offer is part of the company’s “Home Together” initiative, which includes access to Showtime, Starz, EPIX, Smithsonian, and more kid-friendly content.

tcl Roku 6-series (R625)Users who already have a subscription with a premium channel through Roku are eligible for free trials with the other participating channels.

“If you subscribe to one or more of these services on standalone channels or through your cable provider, you are eligible but will need to adjust your service to avoid being double-billed,” the website states.

