My Oxford Year is a popular hit on Netflix. Now, watch these three romance movies

My Oxford Year might bring out an “ugly cry.” Netflix’s popular romance movie stars Sofia Carson as Anna, an American at Oxford who falls in love with her teacher (Corey Mylchreest). The teacher has a secret, forcing Anna to decide on their future together.

By now, you can probably guess what that secret might be since it might generate some uncontrollable tears. Hence, an ugly cry. Regardless, romance fans will enjoy My Oxford Year, and if they’re looking for more in the genre, check out our three suggestions below.

A Star Is Born (2018)

Like My Oxford Year, A Star Is Born ends in tragedy. Tears aside, the musical drama depicts a complicated love story and how grief forces us on a journey of self-discovery. Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) is an alcoholic and a drug addict rocker with no regard for his health. After a show, Jackson stumbles into a bar and meets Ally Campana (Lady Gaga), a waitress and aspiring singer-songwriter.

Infatuated from first glance, Jackson takes Ally under his wing, and the two form a beautiful relationship — musically and romantically. Yet Jackson cannot escape his demons, which leaves Ally in a precarious situation. The first half of this movie is pure jubilation, especially during Shallow. The second half of the film feels like a ticking time bomb. From the opening scene, Cooper proves he was born to be a director.

Stream A Star Is Born on Netflix.

Purple Hearts (2022)

Netflix’s top star is Millie Bobby Brown. Carson is making a strong case for second place. In the wrong hands, Purple Hearts might have disappeared into the Netflix library. Instead, it became one of the streamer’s most-watched movies of all time thanks to the popularity of Carson and her co-star, Nicholas Galitzine. Based on Tess Wakefield’s novel, Purple Hearts stars Carson as Cassie Salazar, a struggling waitress and singer with financial problems. Cassie has type 1 diabetes and can barely afford insulin.

Luke Morrow (Galitzine), a soldier and former addict, needs to pay off his debt to a drug dealer. To solve their financial woes, Cassie and Luke get married to receive the extra money and strong health insurance. The young couple plans to divorce after a year, but this fake romance becomes all too real after Luke suffers an accident while deployed.

Stream Purple Hearts on Netflix.

I Still Believe (2020)

My Oxford Year and I Still Believe embody the phrase, “It’s not about the time. It’s about how you spend it.” I Still Believe is a romantic drama about the early life of Christian singer Jeremy Camp and his first wife, Melissa Henning. As a freshman at Calvary Chapel College, Jeremy (KJ Apa) starts dating Melissa (Britt Robertson).

Over Christmas break, Jeremy receives a call saying that Melissa has stage 3 ovarian cancer. The two profess their love and marry. With Melissa’s days numbered, Jeremy has a crisis of faith. Even if you are not a Christian, I Still Believe will still make you cry thanks to its sympathetic portrayal of love and loss.

Stream I Still Believe on Netflix.