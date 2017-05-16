Barr none: Roseanne revival series is coming back to ABC

Why it matters to you Most of the major characters from Roseanne will be back, letting us catch up with them after a 20-year break.

The Connors are returning to a TV near you soon. The revival of the 1990s classic TV comedy Roseanne is officially returning to its original home: ABC.

During a call with reporters, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey proclaimed “we’re rebooting Roseanne.” The new season will be eight episodes and is slated to return in the middle of the ABC TV season. There is no word yet on what time slot the reboot will fill.

If you spent hours invested in the Connors’ family drama, then rest assured that most of the most popular characters will be returning. Besides Roseanne Barr reprising her leading role, John Goodman, Big Bang Theory‘s Michael Fishman, Sarah Gilbert, and Laurie Metcalf are all set to return. So that means Dan, Darlene, Jackie, D.J., and Becky will supposedly be returning for your viewing pleasure.

Plot details for the new season have not been revealed, but Dungey did hint at the show providing commentary on the current state of America. “The Conners’ joys and struggles are as relevant — and hilarious – today as they were then, and there’s really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne,” Dungey said in a statement.

ABC was the series’ home during its original run from 1989-1997, but Roseanne‘s return was not a foregone conclusion. Netflix, which has revived other series, including Full House, Arrested Development, and Gilmore Girls, was rumored to be bidding for the show. ABC lost out on the revival of Twin Peaks, which saw its original run on the broadcast channel, to Showtime.

The revival of Roseanne will join ABC’s revival of Fox’s canceled singing competition, American Idol. A release date for Roseanne‘s return will be announced later. ABC has not revealed if there will be future seasons following the initial reboot, but let’s hope this will not be the last time we see the Connors.