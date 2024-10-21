25 years ago, sci-fi got an unexpected makeover with this TV show

Twenty-five years ago this month, The WB — the forerunner of The CW — launched Roswell, a sci-fi teen drama based upon Melinda Metz’s Roswell High YA novels. At the time, The WB was the home of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dawson’s Creek, and an assortment of teen-oriented dramas. Roswell melded aspects of both genres into a single series, and it inspired a passionate fanbase that managed to keep the show alive past its first cancellation. But not its second.

It wouldn’t be uncommon for a show like Roswell to fade away into memory, but the franchise has endured for a quarter-century and there was even a recent reboot on The CW. The people who loved this show really embraced it, and the lengths they went through to keep it alive are still legendary. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Roswell, we’re taking a looking back at the show and what made it such a beloved series.

Star-crossed lovers

One of the biggest draws to Roswell was the romance at the heart of the show between an ordinary girl, Liz Parker (Shiri Appleby), and Max Evans (Jason Behr), one of the few aliens known to be on Earth. Liz was fatally wounded and would have died if Max hadn’t used his healing powers to save her life. That connected them in intimate ways neither of them fully understood. But it was the beginning of a long courtship that also introduced Liz to the other teenage aliens, Michael Guerin (Brendan Fehr), Isabel Evans (Katherine Heigl), and later, Tess Harding (Emilie de Ravin).

The fanbase didn’t exactly take to Tess, since she came between Max and Liz and added more tension to the situation. But in retrospect, that’s what Tess was always meant to do. If getting Max and Liz together were too easy, it wouldn’t have had dramatic impact. And it’s their bond that makes the show resonate.

Sci-fi meets teen drama

Roswell 90s 1x01 Max Shows Liz His Powers

Most of The WB shows during this era revolved around high school students, and Roswell was no different. In fact, the first season was more heavily reliant on the teenage storylines versus the sci-fi mythology of the series. That changed in a big way during season 2, which introduced more characters connected to the aliens and deepened the show’s lore.

Unfortunately, that may have scared some of the viewers off. There was enough of a drop that The WB actually canceled Roswell after two seasons. In protest — and to get the word out about the show — fans mailed executives cartons of tabasco sauce, which was the beverage of choice for the alien teens. The WB’s rival network, UPN, saw the show’s potential and renewed Roswell. However, it met a similar fate at its new network and ended after three seasons.

Roswell launched a few rising stars

Some of the biggest success stories to come out of Roswell came from the supporting cast members. While almost all of the actors involved with the show have had long careers in Hollywood, a few stood out. Katherine Heigl went on to star in Grey’s Anatomy, and her time on that show was memorable for too many reasons to get into here. Colin Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks, has gone on to have roles in Fargo, The Good Guys, Mad Men, and Dexter. As for Emilie de Ravin, she landed one of the leading parts on Lost, as well as a large role on Once Upon a Time.

Shiri Appleby has largely moved on to directing television episodes, but she also headlined Life Unexpected and Unreal, in addition to a co-starring role in the final season of ER. Jason Behr and Brendan Fehr have also worked steadily since Roswell ended, just not in as many high-profile roles as their former co-stars.

It has an ending… sort of

Because Roswell was ended prematurely, the third season finale became the series finale. Luckily, that episode does offer some closure for the show’s storylines as Liz and the aliens graduate from high school.

They also learn that the FBI is closing in on the aliens fast, and they all have to leave Roswell behind to avoid being arrested. It’s not a perfect way to wrap up the show, but it’s better than ending on a cliffhanger that would never be resolved.

The reboot gave the franchise a second chance

In 2019, The CW rebooted the franchise with Roswell, New Mexico, which re-envisioned several of the main characters and their world. For example, all of the lead players were aged up out of high school, and Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) was now the daughter of undocumented immigrants when she’s reunited with her former crush, Max Evans (Nathan Dean).

Unlike the contentious relationship between the stars and creative team of Charmed and its modern reboot, Roswell, New Mexico had a better relationship with the people behind the first series. Appleby directed a few episodes and had a few guest appearances, while Behr had a recurring role. Given the stars’ willingness to return, it’s too bad that the reboot wasn’t an official continuation of what came before. That was a lost opportunity that may not come again.

Like its predecessor, Roswell, New Mexico was ultimately canceled by The CW. But that show can be found on Netflix, while the original has a home on Hulu.

Watch Roswell on Hulu.