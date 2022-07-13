Rotten Tomatoes and Movieclips team up for YouTube network

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Rotten Tomatoes, one of the leading film and television reviews-aggregation sites, announced today its collaboration with the industry leader in movie scenes and trailers on YouTube, Movieclips, to form a new video network known as the Rotten Tomatoes YouTube Network. The resulting creation will serve as the perfect landing spot for entertainment fans to watch over 100,000 short and long-form videos from their favorite films and television programs as well as view teasers for upcoming projects.

With these two entertainment staples joining forces, the Rotten Tomatoes YouTube Network will now serve over 90 million subscribers. Previously, Movieclips curated its content around movie clips and trailers. By collaborating with Rotten Tomatoes, the network will increase its coverage and add television and streaming to its platform. The network will feature 10 active channels such as Rotten Tomatoes Movieclips, Rotten Tomatoes Trailers, Rotten Tomatoes TV, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers, and more. Plus, expect to see celebrity interviews, entertainment news, event coverage, and fan debates on the network.

In a press release announcing the formation of the network, Mark Young, SVP and General Manager of Rotten Tomatoes, said, “Combining the global brand recognition and trust of Rotten Tomatoes with Movieclips’ legendary library of clips and trailers, we can be an even more comprehensive resource for fans for content recommendation and engagement across the growing world of movies, TV and streaming.”

In addition to the network, Rotten Tomatoes announced the formation of two new podcasts: Rotten Tomatoes Aftershow and Rotten Tomatoes Binge Battle. Aftershow will feature top Rotten Tomatoes and Fandango personalities discussing the latest film releases. Previous episode topics include Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Binge Battle will have Rotten Tomatoes Contributing Editor Mark Ellis serving as the moderator for a spirited debate between two contestants about popular television shows such as Euphoria, Ted Lasso, and Better Call Saul.

These two podcasts as well as Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong can be found on platforms like Spotify, Apple, and YouTube. Both Rotten Tomatoes and Movieclips are part of the Fandango digital network.

