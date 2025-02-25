The Russo Brothers tease new Avengers movies: ‘We found a way into the story’

The Russo Brothers are coming home. Joe and Anthony Russo are set to direct two more Avengers movies: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

After Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers left Marvel to pursue other projects, including Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi adventure, The Electric State. With their promotional tour almost ending, the Russos will begin production on Doomsday in the coming months. While speaking with Deadline, the Russos revealed their filming plans, which ended with a joke about not surviving the treacherous process.

Recommended Videos

“It’s all in London. We’re shooting them fairly back-to-back,” Joe said on the red carpet of The Electric State premiere. “It’s a lot of work again. We may or may not survive. We’ll see.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

All kidding aside, the Russos are excited to tell a new story in the MCU that will “challenge” viewers.

“We’re very excited about it,” Joe continued. “We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences. It’s challenging for us to execute. And it’s really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it.”

Anthony and Joe Russo tease the upcoming Avengers films ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ plus if we could see some X-men characters appear and Deadpool & Wolverine pic.twitter.com/S2yWnaAHsS — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 25, 2025

The Russo Brothers were officially introduced as the directors of the next Avengers films at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Robert Downey Jr. will make his surprising return to Marvel as the new villain, Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom. Downey famously played Tony Stark/Iron Man for over a decade in the MCU.

Much of Doomsday and Secret Wars are clouded in secrecy, a signature of the Marvel filmmaking process. When asked which heroes will appear in the Avengers movies, Joe said, “Who knows? I don’t know. I don’t know who we’re gonna see. I still don’t know.” He went on to clarify that “anybody in the Marvel bag” could appear in Avengers movies.

Avengers: Doomsday opens on May 1, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars arrives one year later on May 7, 2027.