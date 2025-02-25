 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Russo Brothers tease new Avengers movies: ‘We found a way into the story’

By
The Russo Brothers pose for a photo on the red carpet.
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Netflix

The Russo Brothers are coming home. Joe and Anthony Russo are set to direct two more Avengers movies: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

After Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers left Marvel to pursue other projects, including Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi adventure, The Electric State. With their promotional tour almost ending, the Russos will begin production on Doomsday in the coming months. While speaking with Deadline, the Russos revealed their filming plans, which ended with a joke about not surviving the treacherous process.

Recommended Videos

“It’s all in London. We’re shooting them fairly back-to-back,” Joe said on the red carpet of The Electric State premiere. “It’s a lot of work again. We may or may not survive. We’ll see.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

All kidding aside, the Russos are excited to tell a new story in the MCU that will “challenge” viewers.

“We’re very excited about it,” Joe continued. “We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences. It’s challenging for us to execute. And it’s really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it.”

Anthony and Joe Russo tease the upcoming Avengers films ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ plus if we could see some X-men characters appear and Deadpool &amp; Wolverine pic.twitter.com/S2yWnaAHsS

&mdash; Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 25, 2025

The Russo Brothers were officially introduced as the directors of the next Avengers films at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Robert Downey Jr. will make his surprising return to Marvel as the new villain, Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom. Downey famously played Tony Stark/Iron Man for over a decade in the MCU.

Much of Doomsday and Secret Wars are clouded in secrecy, a signature of the Marvel filmmaking process. When asked which heroes will appear in the Avengers movies, Joe said, “Who knows? I don’t know. I don’t know who we’re gonna see. I still don’t know.” He went on to clarify that “anybody in the Marvel bag” could appear in Avengers movies.

Avengers: Doomsday opens on May 1, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars arrives one year later on May 7, 2027.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars
The title logo for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Now that we're well into Phase 5, there are some diehard MCU fans who are already looking forward to Avengers: Secret Wars. We still have a few years before were scheduled to get to that film, which will be the final movie in Phase 6, but Marvel's got a plan, and we know some of the details of it.

Below, we've tried to compile everything we know about Secret Wars, including what might happen in it, who the key characters are likely to be, as well as key information about the movie's cast and release date. To be clear, there's still plenty we don't know about the project, including who will ultimately be responsible for directing it. For now, though here's everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars.
What will Avengers: Secret Wars be about?

Read more
Citadel trailer depicts new spy drama from Russo Brothers
A man points a gun and a woman clenches fist in Citadel.

Prime Video released the first trailer for the new spy drama series, Citadel, which stems from executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame).

Richard Madden (Eternals) stars as Mason Kane, an elite spy who used to work for an independent global spy agency called Citadel. The organization was destroyed eight years prior by a syndicate named Manticore. Kane and fellow agent Nadia Sinh (The Matrix Resurrections' Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped out when Citadel fell, and they've each built new lives under new identities.

Read more
Marvel reveals new Avengers movies, Black Panther 2 trailer, and more
marvel sdcc 2022 slate black panther wakanda forever 3

It wouldn't be San Diego Comic-Con without an in-depth look at the MCU. After a comparatively lackluster presentation by rival DC, Marvel unveiled new trailers, new characters, new casting announcements, and new release dates for most (but not all) of its upcoming film and television projects.

First, the Disney+ content. Fans got a closer look at the forthcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series, which stars Tatiana Maslany as the jade giantess who is trying to reconcile her life as a lawyer with her new role as a superhero. Helping her out is her cousin Bruce Banner aka the Hulk, played once again by MCU veteran Mark Ruffalo.

Read more