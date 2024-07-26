Alpha Cop? Ryan Reynolds reveals original plan to prevent leaks on Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds understands the importance of secrecy, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds’ new film, Deadpool & Wolverine, has successfully avoided leaks about plot details and cameos. To combat spoilers, Reynolds drew up a plan involving a fictional movie.

Reynolds and his co-star, Hugh Jackman, recently appeared on Hot Ones. Host Sean Evans asked the duo about leaks and how they can help or hurt a movie. Reynolds admitted that he was “shocked” Deadpool & Wolverine’s biggest surprises remained under wraps. Determined to keep plot details hidden from the public, Reynolds revealed his plans to shoot a fake movie to protect Deadpool & Wolverine.

Recommended Videos

“The original idea with this movie to shoot a fake movie called Alpha Cop that was intentionally bad,” Reynolds said. “I even had one of the posters made — it was about two guys who are sharing one brain and together they make the ultimate cop. And the poster says, ‘Alpha Cop: Two Cops, One Brain. All Balls.’”

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Go Claws Out While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

“It was meant to be kind of like horrible,” Reynolds continued. “Like 10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend and five minutes into the movie the Marvel logo would flip up and it would actually be Deadpool & Wolverine. The problem is that if you managed to get down to the last minute and it gets blown, it would just be heartbreaking.”

After being blown away by Reynolds’ idea, Jackman elaborated on a devastating leak suffered on X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

“It was [a] rough, rough [cut], and it was leaked maybe a week before it came out, and I just remember someone saying, ‘I think it’s up to 10 million people that have seen it already,'” Jackman. “That’s a bad leak.”

Luckily for Reynolds and Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine has reached its release date without major secrets hitting the internet. Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters.