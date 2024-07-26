 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Alpha Cop? Ryan Reynolds reveals original plan to prevent leaks on Deadpool & Wolverine

By
Deadpool puts his hands over his mouth while Wolverine stands next to him.
Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds understands the importance of secrecy, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds’ new film, Deadpool & Wolverine, has successfully avoided leaks about plot details and cameos. To combat spoilers, Reynolds drew up a plan involving a fictional movie.

Reynolds and his co-star, Hugh Jackman, recently appeared on Hot Ones. Host Sean Evans asked the duo about leaks and how they can help or hurt a movie. Reynolds admitted that he was “shocked” Deadpool & Wolverine’s biggest surprises remained under wraps. Determined to keep plot details hidden from the public, Reynolds revealed his plans to shoot a fake movie to protect Deadpool & Wolverine.

Recommended Videos

“The original idea with this movie to shoot a fake movie called Alpha Cop that was intentionally bad,” Reynolds said. “I even had one of the posters made — it was about two guys who are sharing one brain and together they make the ultimate cop. And the poster says, ‘Alpha Cop: Two Cops, One Brain. All Balls.’”

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Go Claws Out While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

“It was meant to be kind of like horrible,” Reynolds continued. “Like 10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend and five minutes into the movie the Marvel logo would flip up and it would actually be Deadpool & Wolverine. The problem is that if you managed to get down to the last minute and it gets blown, it would just be heartbreaking.”

After being blown away by Reynolds’ idea, Jackman elaborated on a devastating leak suffered on X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

“It was [a] rough, rough [cut], and it was leaked maybe a week before it came out, and I just remember someone saying, ‘I think it’s up to 10 million people that have seen it already,'” Jackman. “That’s a bad leak.”

Luckily for Reynolds and Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine has reached its release date without major secrets hitting the internet. Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Taylor Swift will reportedly not appear in Deadpool & Wolverine
Taylor Swift holds a microphone and sings.

The Swifties and MCU fans will not be teaming up this summer. Per Entertainment Weekly, Taylor Swift will not appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. The news comes hours after IMAX released a poster featuring Deadpool and Wolverine wearing friendship bracelets, similar to those worn by fans at Swift's concerts.

Over the past few months, rumors have been circulating that Swift would be making her Marvel debut in Deadpool & Wolverine as Dazzler, a member of the X-Men, or Lady Deadpool, a variant of Deadpool. Last fall, the internet went into a frenzy when Swift was spotted with Deadpool & Wolverine's Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy at a New York Jets versus Kansas City Chiefs game to watch Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Read more
Will Deadpool & Wolverine’s Shawn Levy direct Avengers 5?
Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy, and Ryan Reynolds stand next to each other on the red carpet.

Avengers 5 needs a director. Will Marvel turn to Deadpool & Wolverine's Shawn Levy to helm it?

Per Deadline, Levy is Marvel's top choice to direct Avengers 5, and "early conversations" have begun between the two parties. Levy has seen the latest script from Loki creator and Avengers 5 scribe Michael Waldron. Levy has not provided an answer on whether he will direct Avengers 5, and report adds that Marvel plans to meet with other directors "while they wait on a decision" from Levy.

Read more
New Deadpool & Wolverine trailer and poster released as tickets go on sale
Wolverine stands nexts to Deadpool and argues.

The odd couple is back in the latest look at Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel Studios released a new trailer and poster on Monday to signal that tickets are now on sale for Deadpool & Wolverine on Fandango.

In the one-minute clip, Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine are still at each other's throats. Most of the footage was previously revealed in an earlier trailer. However, there's a new moment when Deadpool winds up on top of Wolverine while lying on the ground. "Get your mind out of my pants," Deadpool jokes as he pulls his knife out of Wolverine's body.

Read more