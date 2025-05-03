Ryan Reynolds is reportedly exploring an X-Men, Deadpool team-up movie

The enormous success of Deadpool & Wolverine made it clear that there’s plenty of interest in Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, especially when he’s got another hero in tow. Although Reynolds made it clear at the time that he didn’t want to make any more solo Deadpool movies, The Hollywood Reporter is now reporting that he is working on treatments for a Deadpool movie that would allow him to team up with the X-Men.

The report suggests that Reynolds’ foul-mouthed superhero would be a supporting character in the film, and Reynolds is reported to believe that using him that way could allow other X-Men characters to be used in “unexpected” ways. The treatments apparently involve three or four other X-Men characters, but we don’t know who Reynolds has in mind.

This would be separate from any X-Men movie that might come out of the MCU (one is currently in development). We also don’t have any real casting announcements for the MCU version of the X-Men yet, and Reynolds would be reliant on that cast if he were develop his own movie.

Although Reynolds is being selective about returning as Deadpool, it seems likely that the MCU would welcome his return any time he’s interested. Deadpool & Wolverine was a massive hit for the studio at a time when many of their films were struggling and also proved that Reynolds’ character would work against the Marvel backdrop. For now, though, it seems like Deadpool won’t be popping up in movies like Avengers: Doomsday. It’s fair to say that he might throw off the somber tone.