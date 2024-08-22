 Skip to main content
Ryan Reynolds wants Wesley Snipes to get a ‘Logan-style send off’ as Blade

By

Maybe Wesley Snipes was right when he said, “There’s only been one Blade, and there will only ever be one Blade.” While Mahershala Ali’s Blade remains in limbo, Ryan Reynolds wants to see more of Snipes as Eric Brooks.

Snipes’ Blade made his triumphant return in Deadpool & Wolverine. Blade teamed with Laura (Dafne Keen), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), and Gambit (Channing Tatum) to help Deadpool (Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) escape the Void. For his work on the film, Reynolds showered Snipes with gratitude and appreciation in a recent Instagram post.

“The reaction when @realwesleysnipes enters the movie is the most intense thing I’ve heard in a theater,” Reynolds wrote. “People screaming with uninhibited joy and love is also the sound of a legacy. More Blade please.”

Reynolds wishes for Snipes’ Blade to receive a proper goodbye like Jackman experienced in 2017’s Logan.

Snipes first appeared as Eric Brooks in 1998’s Blade and reprised the character in 2002’s Blade II and 2004’s Blade: Trinity. With Blade’s appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, Snipes owns the Guinness World Record for the longest live-action Marvel career at 25 years and 340 days. Snipes edged out Jackman’s 24 years as Wolverine.

Snipes thought he hung up his swords for good until Reynolds texted him, “I want to talk to you.”

“I thought it didn’t make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, ‘OK, I got to take this call. Let’s see what this is about,'” Snipes told EW. “He told me the idea …They said ‘yes’ and ‘it’s a go.  If you’re in, we’re in.’ Here we are.”

There are no plans in development for Snipes to play Blade in a fourth solo film. Meanwhile, Ali’s Blade remains dated for November 7, 2025.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
