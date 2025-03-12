 Skip to main content
Spider-Man 4 cast adds Stranger Things star Sadie Sink to Tom Holland MCU movie

By
Sadie Sink stands outside of a trailer in Stranger Things.
Netflix

Spider-Man 4 is turning to Hawkins, Indiana, for some star power. Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink has been cast in Spider-Man 4.

Per Deadline, Sink joins a cast that includes Tom Holland, who returns as Peter Parker.

Sink’s role is expected to be “significant.” Though her role has not been specified, some theories tie the actress to the X-Men. Jeff Sneider reported in December that Sink is being considered to play Jean Grey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because of Sink’s red hair, the actress could potentially play a version of Mary Jane Watson. All of these casting rumors remain unconfirmed.

Sink is best known for playing Max Mayfield on Netflix’s Stranger Things. Sink recently wrapped production on the fifth and final season, which arrives later this year. Sink can be seen in O’Dessa, Hulu’s post-apocalyptic musical streaming on March 20.

The X-Men are coming to the MCU sooner rather than later. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that the “Mutant Era” has begun, thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine. Grey is a significant character in the X-Men, so introducing her in a story with Spider-Man makes some sense.

Spider-Man's "Iron Spider" suit in a scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Marvel Studios

As for other cast members, Zendaya is expected to return as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson. However, Zendaya has not signed a deal yet. It is unknown if actors from the Holland-led trilogy, including Jacob Batalon as Ned, will return for Spider-Man 4.

Holland’s fourth solo Spider-Man movie is a sequel to 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. At the end of No Way Home, Peter had Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) create a spell to erase his existence from everyone’s memory to protect the universe. The world does not remember Peter Parker, but Spider-Man lives on, as seen in the final scene with a new suit.

Destin Daniel Cretton is directing Spider-Man 4, with Sony’s Amy Pascal and Feige attached as producers. Production on Spider-Man 4 is expected to begin after Holland finishes filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Spider-Man 4 opens in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.
Andrew Garfield settles the debate: His favorite Spider-Man is …
Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Magure behind the scenes of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Who is Andrew Garfield's favorite actor to portray Spider-Man? Garfield gives the edge to the man who played Peter Parker before him.

“Tobey [Maguire] was my guy," Garfield said on the Vanity Fair Game Show. "I was in drama school, and I was watching his films when I was a young, impressionable actor, and I was practicing being him."

Read more
Andrew Garfield sets the record straight on a Spider-Man return: ‘I would 100% come back’
Andrew Garfield poses as Spider-Man with his hands crossed.

Andrew Garfield's Spidey sense is tingling.
In an interview with Esquire, Garfield shared his love and admiration for Peter Parker, leaving no doubt about whether he would reprise Spider-Man again in a future film.
"I would 100% come back if it was the right thing [and] if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting, and that you can sink your teeth into,” Garfield said. “I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”
Garfield first appeared as Peter in 2012 in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man. Garfield received a positive reception for his portrayal of the superhero, and the success of the first film spawned a sequel, 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
After a low box office return and negative critical reception for the sequel, Sony scrapped plans for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. In 2015, Marvel Studios and Sony agreed to allow Spider-Man in the MCU. Though good for Spider-Man fans, this decision eliminated The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Tom Holland then took over as Marvel Studios' Spider-Man.
All Three Spideys Learn About Each Other | Spider Man: No Way Home | With Captions
In 2021, Garfield received a shot at redemption by playing his version of Peter in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield famously played one of three versions of Spider-Men, with Holland and Tobey Maguire playing the other two. After a disappointing end to his tenure as Sony's Spider-Man, Garfield described his appearance in No Way Home as "healing."
Where does Spider-Man go from here? There are no plans for Garfield to star in The Amazing Spider-Man 3. However, Spider-Man 4 with Holland is currently in development. Last month, Daniel Destin Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) was in discussions to direct Spider-Man 4.
The film is planned to shoot in early 2025, with Holland and Zendaya in contact with Spider-Man producers to return.

Read more
Spider-Man 4 could finally have a director, and you won’t believe who it is
A man with a microphone smiles and stands up.

Spider-Man 4 is on the verge of landing a director.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Destin Daniel Cretton is in early talks to direct Spider-Man 4, the next installment in the Tom Holland-led superhero franchise.

Read more