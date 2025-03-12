Spider-Man 4 cast adds Stranger Things star Sadie Sink to Tom Holland MCU movie

Spider-Man 4 is turning to Hawkins, Indiana, for some star power. Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink has been cast in Spider-Man 4.

Per Deadline, Sink joins a cast that includes Tom Holland, who returns as Peter Parker.

Sink’s role is expected to be “significant.” Though her role has not been specified, some theories tie the actress to the X-Men. Jeff Sneider reported in December that Sink is being considered to play Jean Grey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because of Sink’s red hair, the actress could potentially play a version of Mary Jane Watson. All of these casting rumors remain unconfirmed.

Sink is best known for playing Max Mayfield on Netflix’s Stranger Things. Sink recently wrapped production on the fifth and final season, which arrives later this year. Sink can be seen in O’Dessa, Hulu’s post-apocalyptic musical streaming on March 20.

The X-Men are coming to the MCU sooner rather than later. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that the “Mutant Era” has begun, thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine. Grey is a significant character in the X-Men, so introducing her in a story with Spider-Man makes some sense.

As for other cast members, Zendaya is expected to return as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson. However, Zendaya has not signed a deal yet. It is unknown if actors from the Holland-led trilogy, including Jacob Batalon as Ned, will return for Spider-Man 4.

Holland’s fourth solo Spider-Man movie is a sequel to 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. At the end of No Way Home, Peter had Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) create a spell to erase his existence from everyone’s memory to protect the universe. The world does not remember Peter Parker, but Spider-Man lives on, as seen in the final scene with a new suit.

Destin Daniel Cretton is directing Spider-Man 4, with Sony’s Amy Pascal and Feige attached as producers. Production on Spider-Man 4 is expected to begin after Holland finishes filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Spider-Man 4 opens in theaters on July 31, 2026.