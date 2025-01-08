 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

2025 SAG Awards: full list of nominations, surprises, and snubs

By
The cast of Wicked looks up as a woman on the right stares.
Universal Pictures/FX

Wicked and Shōgun dominated the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. Wicked, the feature film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, received five nods for cast, stunts, lead actress (Cynthia Erivo), supporting actress (Ariana Grande), and supporting actor (Jonathan Bailey).

In the film categories, A Complete Unknown garnered four nominations, with Anora and Emilia Pérez earning three apiece. The Last Showgirl earning two nominations tops the list of surprises, with Pamela Anderson up for lead actress and co-star Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting. With these SAG nominations, Anderson and Curtis strengthened their Oscar campaigns significantly. Curtis recently won the Oscar for supporting actress in Everything Everywhere All at Once and is beloved in the film community.

Recommended Videos

Notable snubs in the film categories include Nicole Kidman for Babygirl, Angelina Jolie for Maria, Margaret Qualley for The Substance, Selena Gomez for Emilia Pérez, Denzel Washington for Gladiator II, and Sebastian Stan for A Different Man and The Apprentice.

A man sits between two women at a dinner table.
Alex Bailey / Netflix

Shōgun continued its awards season dominance with five nominations: cast, stunt ensemble, drama actress (Anna Sawai), and two for drama actor (Tadanobu Asano and Hiroyuki Sanada). The Bear earned four nominations, while The Diplomat and The Penguin received three.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan and Under the Bridge’s Lily Gladstone headline the list of biggest surprises in the television categories. Similar to her snub for Emilia Pérez, Gomez also missed out on an acting nomination in television for Only Murders in the Building.

Related

Below is the list of nominees for the 2025 SAG Awards, which will be held on February 23, 2025.

Film

Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
20th Century Studios

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

  • Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
  • Daniel Craig – Queer
  • Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

  • Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
  • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison – Anora
  • Demi Moore – The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Jonathan Bailey – Wicked
  • Yura Borisov – Anora
  • Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
  • Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
  • Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl
  • Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
  • Ariana Grande – Wicked
  • Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Dune: Part Two
  • The Fall Guy
  • Gladiator II
  • Wicked

Television

A chef stands in the kitchen and stares.
FX on Hulu

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Colin Farrell – The Penguin
  • Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
  • Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
  • Andrew Scott – Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • Kathy Bates – The Great Lillian Hall
  • Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
  • Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
  • Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge
  • Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
  • Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
  • Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
  • Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
  • Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

  • Kathy Bates – Matlock
  • Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton
  • Allison Janney – The Diplomat
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat
  • Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
  • Harrison Ford – Shrinking
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
  • Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

  • The Boys
  • Fallout
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Penguin
  • Shōgun

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Where to watch the 2023 SAG Awards
Ethan, Harper, Daphne, and Cameron walk out of their resort together in The White Lotus Season 2.

If the Golden Globes and the Oscars mark the beginning and the end of the 2023 awards season, respectively, then the SAG Awards are the unofficial middle. The SAGs are bestowed "by actors, for actors," as the voting body consists of members from the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). The ceremony tends to predict how the rest of the awards season will turn out as many winners go on to win Oscars.

The 2023 SAG Awards will hand out trophies in both film and television. Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin each received five SAG nominations, which ties the record for most nominations ever. For television, the final season of Ozark leads the field with four nominations.

Read more
The most surprising Emmy winners and nominations of all time
Daniel Russo kneeling down in his karate gee in Cobra Kai.

Movie and TV lovers often find award shows predictable, with the same people and shows winning time and time again. When there's a hit show (hello, Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones), it's usually a shoo-in for the win in its respective genre categories. The same goes for acting awards, like when Julia Louis-Dreyfus swept the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category six times in a row for her brilliant turn as Selina Meyer in Veep. The feisty VP earned her the record for the most Emmy acting wins for the same role (and tying with Cloris Leachman for the most acting Primetime Emmy wins -- Loius-Dreyfus has eight, including one for The New Adventures of Old Christine).

But every once in a while, an award show throws viewers for a loop. Along with plenty of surprising Oscar nominations and wins during the Academy Awards, the Emmys have also been known to shock viewers with some small-screen nominations and wins that seemingly come out of left field. Here, we take a look at a few that have stood out over the years.
Further reading

Read more
Oscar nominations 2020: The complete list of Academy Award nominees
the irishman netflix visual effects interview digital de aging robert niro feature

Todd Phillips' controversial film Joker led the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards with 11 nominations, including Best Actor and Best Director nods for Joaquin Phoenix and Phillips, respectively, and a Best Picture nod.

The nominations, announced Monday morning by actors John Cho and Issa Rae, included many of the buzziest films of the year and a few big surprises, including Taika Waititi's Nazi Germany spoof, Jojo Rabbit, which earned six nominations, including Best Picture.

Read more