2025 SAG Awards: full list of nominations, surprises, and snubs

Wicked and Shōgun dominated the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. Wicked, the feature film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, received five nods for cast, stunts, lead actress (Cynthia Erivo), supporting actress (Ariana Grande), and supporting actor (Jonathan Bailey).
In the film categories, A Complete Unknown garnered four nominations, with Anora and Emilia Pérez earning three apiece. The Last Showgirl earning two nominations tops the list of surprises, with Pamela Anderson up for lead actress and co-star Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting. With these SAG nominations, Anderson and Curtis strengthened their Oscar campaigns significantly. Curtis recently won the Oscar for supporting actress in Everything Everywhere All at Once and is beloved in the film community.
Notable snubs in the film categories include Nicole Kidman for Babygirl, Angelina Jolie for Maria, Margaret Qualley for The Substance, Selena Gomez for Emilia Pérez, Denzel Washington for Gladiator II, and Sebastian Stan for A Different Man and The Apprentice.
Shōgun continued its awards season dominance with five nominations: cast, stunt ensemble, drama actress (Anna Sawai), and two for drama actor (Tadanobu Asano and Hiroyuki Sanada). The Bear earned four nominations, while The Diplomat and The Penguin received three.
Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan and Under the Bridge’s Lily Gladstone headline the list of biggest surprises in the television categories. Similar to her snub for Emilia Pérez, Gomez also missed out on an acting nomination in television for Only Murders in the Building.
Below is the list of nominees for the 2025 SAG Awards, which will be held on February 23, 2025.
Film
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig – Queer
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jonathan Bailey – Wicked
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
- Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl
- Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- The Fall Guy
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
Television
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott – Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Kathy Bates – The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
- Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton
- Allison Janney – The Diplomat
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Bridgerton
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- The Boys
- Fallout
- House of the Dragon
- The Penguin
- Shōgun