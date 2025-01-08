2025 SAG Awards: full list of nominations, surprises, and snubs

Table of Contents Table of Contents Film Television

Wicked and Shōgun dominated the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. Wicked, the feature film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, received five nods for cast, stunts, lead actress (Cynthia Erivo), supporting actress (Ariana Grande), and supporting actor (Jonathan Bailey).

In the film categories, A Complete Unknown garnered four nominations, with Anora and Emilia Pérez earning three apiece. The Last Showgirl earning two nominations tops the list of surprises, with Pamela Anderson up for lead actress and co-star Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting. With these SAG nominations, Anderson and Curtis strengthened their Oscar campaigns significantly. Curtis recently won the Oscar for supporting actress in Everything Everywhere All at Once and is beloved in the film community.

Notable snubs in the film categories include Nicole Kidman for Babygirl, Angelina Jolie for Maria, Margaret Qualley for The Substance, Selena Gomez for Emilia Pérez, Denzel Washington for Gladiator II, and Sebastian Stan for A Different Man and The Apprentice.

Shōgun continued its awards season dominance with five nominations: cast, stunt ensemble, drama actress (Anna Sawai), and two for drama actor (Tadanobu Asano and Hiroyuki Sanada). The Bear earned four nominations, while The Diplomat and The Penguin received three.

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan and Under the Bridge’s Lily Gladstone headline the list of biggest surprises in the television categories. Similar to her snub for Emilia Pérez, Gomez also missed out on an acting nomination in television for Only Murders in the Building.

Below is the list of nominees for the 2025 SAG Awards, which will be held on February 23, 2025.

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey – Wicked

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

Television

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates – The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series