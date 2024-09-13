Stephen King’s best novel gets a new movie remake with Salem’s Lot

Max has finally released the long-awaited first trailer for Salem’s Lot, an upcoming horror film based on Stephen King’s 1975 novel.

Lewis Pullman stars as Ben Mears, a writer who returns to his childhood home in Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book. Ben discovers a sadistic vampire is preying upon the town’s residents, sending everything into complete chaos.

“You have no idea what you’re getting yourself into here,” Bill Camp’s Matthew Burke says to Ben.

Besides Pullman and Camp, Salem’s Lot stars Alfre Woodard as Dr. Cody, Makenzie Leigh as Susan Norton, Spencer Treat Clark as Mike Ryerson, Pilou Asbæk as Straker, and John Benjamin Hickey as Father Callahan.

Salem's Lot | Official Trailer | Max

Gary Dauberman writes, directs, and executive produces Salem’s Lot. Producers include James Wan, Michael Clear, Roy Lee, and Mark Wolper. Dauberman is best known for writing It, It: Chapter Two, and all three Annabelle films. Salem’s Lot is Dauberman’s second directorial effort behind Annabelle Comes Home.

Salem’s Lot was first published by King in 1975. Four years later, Tobe Hooper directed a two-part TV adaptation of Salem’s Lot for CBS. Another TV miniseries of King’s novel premiered on TNT in 2004, with Rob Lowe as Mears and Donald Sutherland as Straker. The TNT series updated the source material to take place in the 2000s.

First announced in 2019, Salem’s Lot was initially slated for a theatrical release in September 2022. However, the film was delayed multiple times because of COVID-19 and the Hollywood strikes. After years of uncertainty, Warner Bros. finally sent Salem’s Lot to Max for a streaming release on October 3, 2024.