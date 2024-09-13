 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Stephen King’s best novel gets a new movie remake with Salem’s Lot

By
Five people stand at the bottom of the hill and stare at a house.
Max

Max has finally released the long-awaited first trailer for Salem’s Lot, an upcoming horror film based on Stephen King’s 1975 novel.

Lewis Pullman stars as Ben Mears, a writer who returns to his childhood home in Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book. Ben discovers a sadistic vampire is preying upon the town’s residents, sending everything into complete chaos.

Recommended Videos

“You have no idea what you’re getting yourself into here,” Bill Camp’s Matthew Burke says to Ben.

Besides Pullman and Camp, Salem’s Lot stars Alfre Woodard as Dr. Cody, Makenzie Leigh as Susan Norton, Spencer Treat Clark as Mike Ryerson, Pilou Asbæk as Straker, and John Benjamin Hickey as Father Callahan.

Salem's Lot | Official Trailer | Max

Gary Dauberman writes, directs, and executive produces Salem’s Lot. Producers include James Wan, Michael Clear, Roy Lee, and Mark Wolper. Dauberman is best known for writing It, It: Chapter Two, and all three Annabelle films. Salem’s Lot is Dauberman’s second directorial effort behind Annabelle Comes Home.

Salem’s Lot was first published by King in 1975. Four years later, Tobe Hooper directed a two-part TV adaptation of Salem’s Lot for CBS. Another TV miniseries of King’s novel premiered on TNT in 2004, with Rob Lowe as Mears and Donald Sutherland as Straker. The TNT series updated the source material to take place in the 2000s.

First announced in 2019, Salem’s Lot was initially slated for a theatrical release in September 2022. However, the film was delayed multiple times because of COVID-19 and the Hollywood strikes. After years of uncertainty, Warner Bros. finally sent Salem’s Lot to Max for a streaming release on October 3, 2024.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Uglies trailer: Joey King fights the future in Netflix’s sci-fi thriller
A boy and a girl hold hands in a room overlooking the city.

"All my life, I wanted to be pretty," Joey King's Tally says in the opening moments of the Uglies trailer.

In a futuristic society, 16-year-olds can receive a cosmetic procedure that will erase flaws and make them pretty. The surgery allows teens to show society who they want to be. Tally was originally excited to get the surgery, but when her friend runs away, Tally discovers that the organization behind the surgery might be looking to control its citizens. This leads Tally to venture outside the city's limits to The Smoke, a secret refuge for those rebelling against the government.

Read more
Rebel Ridge trailer: Jeremy Saulnier’s new thriller pits one man against corrupt cops
A man sits by a car in Rebel Ridge.

One man is determined to defeat small-town corruption in the trailer for Rebel Ridge, a new Netflix film from Jeremy Saulnier.

Former Marine Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) rides his bike to the small town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin. The ride ends abruptly when two of the town's police officers unjustly knock Terry off his bike and seize his life's savings. After trying to report the crime, Terry quickly realizes the town breeds corruption under police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his crooked cops. These cops messed with the wrong Marine, as Terry unleashes havoc on the department and uncovers a conspiracy that threatens the entire town.

Read more
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew gets Disney+ release date and new images
Jude Law smirks and stares on Skeleton Crew.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew officially has a release date, arriving just before the year ends.

The upcoming Star Wars TV series streams on Disney+ on December 3, 2024. In addition to the release date, the first images from Skeleton Crew were released on X (formerly Twitter), which you can view below.

Read more