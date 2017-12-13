News flash! Michael Che, Colin Jost named co-head writers at Saturday Night Live

Weekend Update will continue to be where Michael Che and Colin Jost are featured on every episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL). But the duo will be working even harder behind the scenes going forward, as they have been named co-head writers of the long-running live sketch comedy series, NBC confirmed.

Che and Jost will join current head writers Kent Sublette and Bryan Tucker. Sudi Green and Fran Gillespie, meanwhile, who were behind the “Cartier Fidget Spinner Ad” and “E! New Line-Up Promo” with Gal Gadot sketches, have been named writing supervisors.

Both Che and Jost began co-hosting the Weekend Update segment in 2014. Jost took over when Seth Meyers departed to host Late Night With Seth Meyers. Originally joined by fellow cast member Cecily Strong, Che later replaced Strong as co-host alongside Jost.

But Jost has been working with SNL for more than a decade. He was hired as a writer in 2005, at just 22 years old. A graduate of Harvard, the Staten Island, New York native is also a stand-up comedian. In 2015, he wrote the screenplay for the comedy film Staten Island Summer, in which he also played a small role. He followed that up with another minor role in the 2016 romantic comedy How to Be Single.

Che joined the cast of SNL in 2013, though he has also previously worked as a writer for the series, as well as a correspondent for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Born and raised in Manhattan, Che is an active stand-up comedian, and currently has a special on Netflix, Michael Che Matters. In 2014, he appeared in the movie Top Five, and in 2013, was named by Variety as one of 10 Comics to Watch and by Rolling Stone as one of The 50 Funniest People.

This past summer, the Weekend Update segment was extended to include four, stand-alone 30-minute prime-time broadcasts.

SNL, currently in its 43rd season, is averaging a 2.89 rating among adults aged 18-49, and has 9.577 million viewers overall in the “live plus seven day” figures, according to Nielsen Media Research. According to NBC, this season is the second-most-watched season in nine years.

While the Weekend Update segment is among the popular staples of the series, the high ratings this season can also be attributed to fantastic performances like Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, a recurring guest appearance for which the actor won an Emmy Award, and Kate McKinnon in a variety of roles, for which she took home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at this year’s Emmy celebrations.

The latest episode of SNL aired this past Saturday, December 9, and was hosted by James Franco with musical guest SZA. Episode nine, debuting December 16, will feature Kevin Hart as host and Foo Fighters as the musical guest.