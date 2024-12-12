 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Peacock to air Saturday Night Live docuseries ahead of 50th anniversary

By
Colin Jost and Michael Che sit at a desk and laugh on Saturday Night Live.
Will Heath / NBC

Before Saturday Night Live celebrates its 50th anniversary in February, Peacock will air a special docuseries to honor the iconic late-night sketch comedy show. SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is a four-part series exploring the show’s rich history and the people who have made it special for over five decades.

Executive produced by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is a behind-the-scenes look into integral parts of SNL, including cast auditions, the writers’ room, and legendary sketches.

Recommended Videos

All four episodes of SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night stream on January 16, 2025. Peacock released the titles, directors, and descriptions for each episode.

Episode 101, Five Minutes, directed by Robert Alexander: A showcase of the SNL audition process, with never-before-seen audition footage and firsthand accounts from some of the show’s most iconic names as they reflect on their preparation and journey to the SNL stage.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Episode 102, Written By: A Week Inside The SNL Writers Room, directed by Academy Award winner Marshall Curry: A behind-the-scenes look at the SNL writing process from script to screen, capturing the creativity and chaos of a week inside the writers’ room at SNL.

Related

Episode 103, More Cowbell, directed by Emmy Nominee Neil Berkeley: A deep dive into the making of SNL‘s iconic “More Cowbell” sketch that explores how a simple idea became a cultural phenomenon.

Episode 104, Season 11: The Weird Year, directed by Emmy Nominee Jason Zeldes: An exploration into SNL’s 11th season, examining the pivotal year that reset the show’s direction and cemented its enduring DNA with Lorne Michaels at the helm.

Saturday Night Live closes out 2024 with host Chris Rock and Gracie Abrams on December 14, and Martin Short and Hozier on December 21.

Saturday Night Live’s landmark season culminates with a three-hour prime-time special on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16, 2025. Stream every SNL season, including season 50, exclusively on Peacock.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The 7 worst Saturday Night Live skits, ranked
Mikey Day has a very bad experience in the wild with Sasquatch in Saturday Night Live.

When Saturday Night Live is on its game, it's one of the funniest sketch comedy shows in TV history. A lot of that is dependent on the cast, as well as getting a guest host who is truly funny. There's a reason why some guests have been invited back to host SNL multiple times over the years. Unfortunately, even a great guest host can't do much when SNL falls flat on its face with some really awful skits.

Our roundup of the seven worst Saturday Night Live skits includes the lethal blend of terrible ideas, awful execution, and excruciatingly bad performances by guest hosts. Even the best comedians can't land every joke, but these misfires will haunt SNL for as long as the show continues to run.
7. The Tampon Prince

Read more
The 7 best Saturday Night Live casts, ranked
The cast of Saturday Night Live season 17.

Few TV shows have had a bigger impact on comedy than Saturday Night Live. Since its debut in 1975, the sketch comedy series has created film and TV stars, as well as two current late-night TV talk show hosts. It's also a rite of passage for many comedians on the rise. Getting on SNL isn't a guarantee of future success, but the breakout cast members almost always use the show as a springboard for even bigger gigs.

As SNL continues its 49th season in 2024, we're looking back at the seven best Saturday Night Live casts of the show's nearly five-decade run. Note that this list wasn't ranked for any single performer, otherwise Eddie Murphy would be on top for carrying the show in the early '80s. Instead, this list focuses on the top ensembles that have made SNL appointment television for a very long time. And you're going to see a lot of familiar faces here.
7. SNL season 15

Read more
The first trailer for 28 Years Later has arrived, and it’s downright terrifying
A bloody Ralph Fiennes walks toward the camera in 28 Years Later.

The Rage Virus has evolved in the first trailer for 28 Years Later, the long-awaited third film in the zombie apocalypse franchise created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland.

The terrifying footage is set to an eerie reading of Rudyard Kipling's poem Boots. The trailer highlights the beginning of the zombie virus wreaking havoc in the U.K. It then jumps to 10,228 days later, as a group of survivors lives in isolation on a heavily guarded island. One of those survivors is played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who heads to the mainland armed with a bow and arrow.

Read more