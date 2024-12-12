Peacock to air Saturday Night Live docuseries ahead of 50th anniversary

Before Saturday Night Live celebrates its 50th anniversary in February, Peacock will air a special docuseries to honor the iconic late-night sketch comedy show. SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is a four-part series exploring the show’s rich history and the people who have made it special for over five decades.

Executive produced by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is a behind-the-scenes look into integral parts of SNL, including cast auditions, the writers’ room, and legendary sketches.

All four episodes of SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night stream on January 16, 2025. Peacock released the titles, directors, and descriptions for each episode.

Episode 101, Five Minutes, directed by Robert Alexander: A showcase of the SNL audition process, with never-before-seen audition footage and firsthand accounts from some of the show’s most iconic names as they reflect on their preparation and journey to the SNL stage.

Episode 102, Written By: A Week Inside The SNL Writers Room, directed by Academy Award winner Marshall Curry: A behind-the-scenes look at the SNL writing process from script to screen, capturing the creativity and chaos of a week inside the writers’ room at SNL.

Episode 103, More Cowbell, directed by Emmy Nominee Neil Berkeley: A deep dive into the making of SNL‘s iconic “More Cowbell” sketch that explores how a simple idea became a cultural phenomenon.

Episode 104, Season 11: The Weird Year, directed by Emmy Nominee Jason Zeldes: An exploration into SNL’s 11th season, examining the pivotal year that reset the show’s direction and cemented its enduring DNA with Lorne Michaels at the helm.

Saturday Night Live closes out 2024 with host Chris Rock and Gracie Abrams on December 14, and Martin Short and Hozier on December 21.

Saturday Night Live’s landmark season culminates with a three-hour prime-time special on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16, 2025. Stream every SNL season, including season 50, exclusively on Peacock.