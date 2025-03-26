 Skip to main content
This iconic animated franchise is getting a Netflix live-action TV show

By
The cast of Scooby Doo stands next to each other.
Looks like we’ve got another mystery on our hands!

Netflix announced Tuesday that a Scooby-Doo live-action series is coming to the streamer. The live-action series will be a modern reimagining of the iconic animated characters from Hanna-Barbera. Scooby-Doo will be an origin story for Mystery, Inc., the teenage sleuths who solve local crimes. The gang consists of Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and their talking Great Dane, Scooby-Doo.

Scooby-Doo will be set during the summer at Camp Ruby-Spears, where friends Shaggy and Daphne become involved in a “haunting mystery” featuring Scooby-Doo, the Great Dane who may have witnessed a supernatural murder. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever-so-handsome new kid, Freddy,” the Netflix synopsis reads, “they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

A Scooby-Doo live-action series is coming to Netflix!

In this modern reimagining, old friends Shaggy and Daphne team up at summer camp with scientific townie Velma and the strange but handsome Fred to solve the mystery of a lonely lost Great Dane puppy — who may have witnessed a… pic.twitter.com/zNipea5gz6

&mdash; Netflix (@netflix) March 26, 2025

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg are the showrunners and executive producers through their company, Midnight Radio. Additional executive producers include André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner of Midnight Radio, and Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman for Berlanti Productions via Warner Bros. Television.

Scooby-Doo began in 1969, with writers Joe Ruby and Ken Spears creating the animated series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! Hanna-Barbera produced the series for CBS’s Saturday morning cartoon slate. Scooby and the four teenagers would be featured in multiple animated TV shows and movies.

In 2002, Warner Bros. released Scooby-Doo, a live-action movie from director Raja Gosnell and writer James Gunn. The cast included Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, Linda Cardellini as Velma, and Neil Fanning as the voice of Scooby-Doo. The film spawned a sequel, 2004’s Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

