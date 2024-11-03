 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Scream star thinks the horror franchise has gotten ‘too violent’

By
Matthew Lillard smirks in a video store in Scream.
Dimension Films

The Scream franchise has proven to be one of the horror genre’s most enduring properties. In the nearly 30 years since it began, the series has produced six films and a spin-off TV show that lasted three seasons on MTV. Across its various sequels and spin-offs, the franchise hasn’t deviated all that much from its original formula of meta jokes, third-act twists, and gruesome kills, either. It has instead tried to consistently elevate the stakes of its stories and the violence of its set pieces.

One of the franchise’s original stars, however, seems to think that it went a little too far in its most recent outing. Stu Macher actor Matthew Lillard said as much in an interview with GamesRadar, in which he shared his opinion on the franchise’s recent, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett-directed sequels (2022’s Scream and 2023’s Scream VI) and the news that Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson will be returning to direct the franchise’s forthcoming seventh film installment.

Recommended Videos

“I think it’s in a good place. I think that [the movie being] back in the hands of Kevin Williamson is great. I love what [Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin] were doing before. Nothing against them,” Lillard told the outlet. “I thought the movie got too violent. I think [Scream VI] was, like… I don’t think Ghostface ever needs a shotgun.”

Stu Macher stands behind Billy Loomis in Scream.
Dimension Films

Lillard is, of course, referring to the moment in Scream VI when one of the film’s Ghostface killers hunts sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) in a New York City bodega with a shotgun. The scene in question has remained a controversial point of debate among the franchise’s fans ever since it was featured in one of the first trailers for Scream VI. Lillard, in other words, isn’t alone in his dislike of the franchise’s recent deviation from Ghostface’s usual, knife-wielding ways, though both 2022’s Scream and 2023’s Scream VI received largely positive reviews from both casual viewers and critics alike when they were released.

Related

In the same interview with GamesRadar, Lillard went on to express some hope for the franchise’s future and, specifically, Williamson’s ability to reinvent the franchise that he helped create. “I think that the movies are – everything is trying to repeat what we did in the first movie in a lot of ways. Like, a maniacal monologue at the end. It’s really hard to do,” Lillard noted. “I hope that Kevin takes it in a brand new, brave, and exciting direction.”

Scream 7 is currently set to hit theaters on February 27, 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a writer and critic who has been writing about and reviewing movies and TV at Digital Trends since 2022. He was…
Who is horror’s best Scream Queen?
Jamie Lee Curtis holds a knife in Halloween

What is horror without the Scream Queen? And just what exactly makes a Scream Queen? It usually starts with the Final Girl - the girl who lives until the very end of the horror movie and usually ends up slaying the killer. If they're iconic enough (or have survived enough sequels), they're crowned as a Scream Queen.

But Scream Queens have gone way beyond just those who survive. Some of the ladies on this list didn't survive their run-ins terror, but because their performances are so damn iconic and memorable (or simply because of how many horror movies they've been in), they still get to hold the title of Scream Queen. Here are the seven best Scream Queens in horror history, some you will already know, but a few you might not expect.
7. Jenna Ortega - Horror's newest Scream Queen

Read more
The biggest horror hits of all time, ranked by adjusted box office gross
A man and a young boy walk alongside each other in The Sixth Sense.

Time and time again, moviegoers continue to prove that they will head to the theaters for horror movies. Horror remains the safest bet at an unpredictable box office. In fact, 2023 has already spawned multiple horror hits at the box office, including Scream VI, ME3Gan, Insidious: The Red Door, and The Nun II.

The biggest horror hits of all time range from popular summer blockbusters and horror comedies to supernatural adventures and paranormal sagas. Below, we have listed the seven biggest horror hits of all time at the domestic box office (the film' grosses have been adjusted for inflation based on a 2022 ticket price). All figures are courtesy of Box Office Mojo.
7. Signs (2002) - $367,618,832

Read more
The 7 best opening scenes in horror movies
Drew Barrymore screams into a phone in Scream.

It's essential for a movie to hook the audience with its opening scene, and this is especially true for horror movies. Such scenes give them a chance to show viewers what kind of foul terror they are about to experience.

Many portray the film's villain making his first kill in genuinely terrifying, but creative ways. The intro might be the only thing that determines if the audience will stick around for the whole ride, and these seven horror films opened their stories on a shockingly high note.
Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Read more