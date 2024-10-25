Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for September 5, a thrilling drama that many awards pundits consider a dark horse at the 2025 Oscars.

This riveting movie chronicles the terrorist attacks during the 1972 Munich Olympics through the eyes of the ABC Sports team covering the event on television. Black September, a Palestinian terrorist group, infiltrated the Olympic Village and kidnapped several Israeli athletes. “There’s a hostage situation going on right now in the Olympic Village,” says John Magaro’s Geoff Mason, a producer at ABC Sports.

Because of the studio’s location crisis, ABC Sports pivots from covering the Olympic games to providing updates on the hostage situation. An estimated 1 billion people watched the global broadcast. Despite high viewership, Geoff and his team grapple with moral and ethical dilemmas surrounding their coverage, including whether the cameras would show the terrorists executing hostages on live television.

“This is our story, and we’re keeping it,” says Peter Sarsgaard’s Roone Arledge, the legendary ABC executive.

SEPTEMBER 5 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie)

Besides Magaro and Sarsgaard, September 5’s cast includes Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch, Zinedine Soualem, Georgina Rich, Corey Johnson, Marcus Rutherford, Daniel Adeosun, Benjamin Walker, and Ferdinand Dörfler.

September 5 is directed by Tim Fehlbaum, a Swiss filmmaker best known for 2011’s Hell and 2021’s Tides. Fehlbaum co-wrote the script with Moritz Binder and Alex David.

September premiered at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival to an overwhelmingly positive reception. The drama could shake up the 2025 Oscars as a sleeper candidate for Best Picture. The Hollywood Reporter currently has September 5 as the No. 1 movie in its Best Picture rankings.

September 5 opens in select theaters on November 29, 2024, before expanding on December 13, 2024.