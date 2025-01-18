‘Severance’ creator Dan Erickson says season 3 should come faster, he hopes

The return of Severance for its second season was met with plenty of excitement, but there was also a fair bit of groaning about just how long the show had taken between seasons. Season 1 premiered in 2022, and season 2 in 2025, almost a full three years later.

Creator Dan Erickson is aware that fans were upset about the wait, and in speaking with Variety, he said that he hoped the show’s third season would come more quickly.

“I didn’t think it would be three years for Season 2,” he explained. “We had COVID delays for Season 1 and strikes in Season 2, so I dare not speculate what’s going to happen for Season 3. In terms of the process of it, we’re always looking to streamline it. The further we get along in the show, the more has been solidified. As we’re starting to think about Season 3, it’s a lot less blue-sky coming up with stuff than it was for Season 2. What’s already happened on screen has given us a clearer path forward. I do think the process is going to be faster, but now I’m looking for some wood to knock on.”

Erickson also said that a good chunk of season 3 is already mapped out, adding that he also has an ending for the entire series in mind.

“There is an endpoint for the series as a whole, and we know more or less how many seasons we are going to do, although that’s not totally solidified,” he explained.

Season 3 doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but we know that it’s coming, and hopefully, we won’t have to wait three years between seasons. As good as Severance is, we probably shouldn’t still be watching it in 2040.