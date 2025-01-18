 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

‘Severance’ creator Dan Erickson says season 3 should come faster, he hopes

By
Zach Cherry sits with John Turturro in Severance season 2.
Apple TV+

The return of Severance for its second season was met with plenty of excitement, but there was also a fair bit of groaning about just how long the show had taken between seasons. Season 1 premiered in 2022, and season 2 in 2025, almost a full three years later.

Creator Dan Erickson is aware that fans were upset about the wait, and in speaking with Variety, he said that he hoped the show’s third season would come more quickly.

Recommended Videos

“I didn’t think it would be three years for Season 2,” he explained. “We had COVID delays for Season 1 and strikes in Season 2, so I dare not speculate what’s going to happen for Season 3. In terms of the process of it, we’re always looking to streamline it. The further we get along in the show, the more has been solidified. As we’re starting to think about Season 3, it’s a lot less blue-sky coming up with stuff than it was for Season 2. What’s already happened on screen has given us a clearer path forward. I do think the process is going to be faster, but now I’m looking for some wood to knock on.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Erickson also said that a good chunk of season 3 is already mapped out, adding that he also has an ending for the entire series in mind.

“There is an endpoint for the series as a whole, and we know more or less how many seasons we are going to do, although that’s not totally solidified,” he explained.

Season 3 doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but we know that it’s coming, and hopefully, we won’t have to wait three years between seasons. As good as Severance is, we probably shouldn’t still be watching it in 2040.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Don’t let these 3 hidden January 2025 streaming TV shows fly under your radar
Sterling K. Brown in Paradise sitting in a chair

If you’re looking for something to watch this month while you wait for your favorite high-profile shows to release their latest episodes, we have you covered. There are some exciting, under-the-radar shows coming this month that might suit your interests.

For example, did you know that the Darren Star comedy-drama Younger, which aired for seven seasons from 2015 through 2021 on TV Land (Paramount+ and Hulu for its final season), is now available to stream on Netflix? Peacock also has the delightfully entertaining and nostalgic docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night which dives into the inner workings of the long-running sketch comedy series. Along with these two gems, don’t let these three hidden January 2025 streaming TV shows fly under your radar.

Read more
If you have to watch one Peacock movie this January 2025, stream this one
Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy ride across Iceland in The Northmen.

Robert Eggers' latest movie, Nosferatu, has become something of a box office phenomenon. Retelling the classic vampire story has resonated with audiences, but this is not Eggers' first time adapting historically important works of fiction.

Two years before Nosferatu, Eggers made The Northman, which is the story of a young boy who is banished from his kingdom following a coup against his father. The film is adapted from the same source material as Hamlet, and it really leans into the period-specificity of its Viking-era setting. Here are three reasons you should check it out:
It features a pair of electrifying performances
THE NORTHMAN - Official Trailer - Only In Theaters April 22

Read more
3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in January 2025
Jenna Coleman in The Jetty.

Hulu has an advantage over many of its streaming rivals in that it's the exclusive home to new shows from both ABC and Fox. So if you've been looking to sample the programming from either broadcast network, Hulu is the best place to do so. However, Hulu isn't just limited to American programs. Case in point, our first pick for the three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch in January is a British mystery series that premiered last year on BBC.

Our other choices include a very entertaining documentary series about the '90s, as well as a crime drama that premiered on ABC last fall. Between these three shows, you should have more than enough to binge-watch your way through the month.

Read more