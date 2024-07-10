 Skip to main content
Severance season 2: Apple announces premiere date, releases teaser trailer

It’s been a long wait, but Severance season 2 finally has some news. Apple announced that Severance season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ with the first episode on Friday, January 17. Subsequent episodes — 10 in total — will launch every Friday through March 21.

Apple also released a short preview of season 2. The teaser trailer depicts the severed employees returning to the elevator at Lumon. The biggest reveal is the arrival of Gwendoline Christie’s eerie character, who tells the group they should have left the company.

Severance follows a group of Lumon Industries employees who have undergone a procedure where their memories are divided between their work and personal lives. Per Apple’s season 2 logline, “Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

Severance — Season 2 Date Announcement | Apple TV+

Severance season 2 stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, Britt Lower as Helly Riggs, Zach Cherry as Dylan George, Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick, Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey, Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale, Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale, John Turturro as Irving Bailiff, and Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel.

Sarah Bock joins the cast in season 2 as a series regular. Other actors joining Severance season 2 include Christie, Alia Shawkat, Merritt Wever, Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and John Noble.

Severance is created, written, and executive produced by Dan Erickson. Executive producer Ben Stiller will direct five episodes in season 2. Uta Briesewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné will also direct episodes. Stream all nine episodes of season 1, including the terrific season finale, on Apple TV+.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
