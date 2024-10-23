Mark gets new co-workers in mysterious teaser trailer for Severance season 2

Things look a bit different for Mark upon his return to Lumon in the new teaser for Severance season 2.

The Apple TV+ series follows the employees of Lumon Industries who underwent a special medical procedure called “severance,” which separates memories between work and personal life. In the season 1 finale, Mark (Adam Scott) exposed his “innie” to the outside world and learned that his wife did not die. In fact, she’s alive and working under the name of Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), Lumon’s wellness counselor. In the season 2 teaser, Mark’s newfound knowledge kicks in when the elevator doors open to his work floor.

Mark frantically sprints down Lumon’s white hallways as voice-overs from his co-workers question the integrity and purpose of the severance procedure. When he finally reaches his office, Mark is greeted by three new co-workers. Supervisor Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman) walks in with blue balloons and says, “Welcome back, Mark S. Been a minute.”

Severance’s ensemble includes Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette, along with new series regular Sarah Bock.

Severance — Season 2 Official Teaser | Apple TV+

In the 10-episode second season, “Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe,” per Apple.

Severance is written, created, and executive produced by Dan Erickson. Executive producer Ben Stiller directs five episodes in season 2. Other directors include Uta Briesewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné.

Severance season 1 premiered in February 2022 to critical acclaim. The series garnered 14 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nods for Scott, Turturro, Walken, and Arquette.

Severance season 2 debuts with the first episode on Friday, January 17, 2025, followed by one episode every Friday through March 21.