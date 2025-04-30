 Skip to main content
Sgt. Rock stands down: DC Studios not moving forward with Luca Guadagnino movie

DC Studios is no longer moving forward with Luca Guadagnino's feature film adaptation of Sgt. Rock starring Colin Farrell.

By
Sgt. Rock in "Creature Commandos."
DC / Warner Bros

Sgt. Rock is standing down.

Per The Wrap, DC Studios is not moving forward with Sgt. Rock, an action movie starring the titular World War II hero from the comics. Luca Guadagnino was set to direct from a screenplay by Justin Kuritzkes, who wrote Challengers and Queer. The Penguin’s Colin Farrell was attached to star as Sgt. Franklin John Rock, an elite soldier who led the men of Easy Company into battle to fight the Nazis during the war in Europe.

Based on the character created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert in the 1950s, Sgt. Rock was in pre-production as the DC project was preparing to shoot in England.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, casting was underway for the actors to play the men of Easy Company. Mike Faist, who starred in Guadagnino’s Challengers, was in line to play a role. THR’s report also noted that the movie would include a female French resistance fighter.

Daniel Craig circled the titular role before dropping out and being replaced by Colin Farrell. However, DC co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran claimed to have never met with Craig or announced the project.

Colin Farrell smiles on the left as a soldier holds a gun on the right.
Apple TV+/DC Comics

While plot details were never announced, Sgt. Rock was shaping up to be a World War II team-up movie with Rock and a female French Resistance fighter searching for the Spear of Destiny, the mystical spear that stabbed Jesus Christ during his crucifixion. Rock must find the spear before it gets into the hands of the Nazis, who want the object for its supernatural properties. The fight to stop the Nazis from finding an ancient weapon sounds similar to Indiana Jones’ quest to find the Ark of the Covenant in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

THR’s insider stated that Sgt. Rock will be “reassessed at the end of the year” to determine if it will be saved and filmed for DC Studios.

Sgt. Rock‘s dismissal is not a death blow to the new DC. The studio’s priority remains Superman, Gunn’s take on the Man of Steel. Superman is the first movie in the new DC Universe. Two movies — Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Clayface — are dated for 2026. However, those DC movies won’t be as impactful if Superman is not a hit this summer.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11.

