Elisabeth Moss tries to ID a killer in Shining Girls preview

Apple TV+‘s new thriller series Shining Girls is also a stealth sci-fi show. But we can’t tell you why it’s science fiction without ruining the surprise. Elisabeth Moss stars in the series as Kirby Mazrachi, who was attacked by a serial killer and is the only known survivor. All Kirby knows for sure is that her life has never been the same since that incident. The facts of her life seem to shift from day to day, or even hour to hour. And that leaves Kirby with a flimsy grasp on what’s real and what isn’t.

In a new preview scene from Shining Girls, Kirby learns that another victim may have fallen to the man who attacked her. Unfortunately, Kirby can’t say with any certainty that anyone the police suspect is the real killer. That’s true even when the detective tries to narrow down her choices.

Wagner Moura co-stars in the series as Dan, a reporter who offers Kirby a chance to reclaim her life by hunting down the man who attacked her. Unfortunately, that choice will also lead Kirby and Dan into danger as they come closer to learning who the killer is, and why he kills.

Jamie Bell co-stars as Harper Curtis, with Phillipa Soo as Jin-Sook and Amy Brenneman as Rachel.

Silka Luisa developed and created the series, which is based upon Lauren Beukes’ 2013 novel The Shining Girls. Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad) directed the first two episodes.

Shining Girls will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 29 with three episodes. The remaining episodes will be released weekly.

