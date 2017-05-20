9 recently canceled shows that die-hard fans couldn’t save

Eventually, every television series meets its end — even The Simpsons has to stop at some point. But, sometimes, a TV show will get cut well before its loyal fan-base is prepared to say goodbye.

Whether it’s because of ratings, fear of the story line getting stale, or simply the need to make room for some fresh content, it happens. And this year, networks have had a field day, canceling a number of shows that you may be surprised to find out have gotten the proverbial network axe.

American Crime

A surprise entry on the list, given its numerous Emmy nominations and awards, this ABC anthology drama was canceled after three seasons. Produced by John Ridley and boasting a stellar cast that included Felicity Huffman, Timothy Hutton, and Regina King, each season followed a different crime story involving topics like race, class, and gender. It’s a perfect example of how critical acclaim does not necessarily equate to ratings as viewership was dropping significant from 8.37 million for the premiere, down to just 2.67 million for the season 3 premiere, per Variety.

The Catch

Blurring the lines of comedy and drama, this series, yet another from ABC, only lasted two seasons. As the first series from the Shondaland production company not to be a smashing success, The Catch followed private investigator Alice (Mireille Enos) in pursuit of her fiancé Benjamin (Peter Krause) after realizing that he’s a master con artist who scammed her. The series received mixed reviews, and clearly could not live up to the success of other shows from Shondaland, including Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder.

Last Man Standing

It was a successful return to TV for Tim Allen, best known for playing the clumsy handyman dad on Home Improvement and voicing Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear, but the show won’t see its seventh season. The cancellation sparked controversy, with some fans assuming Allen’s personal conservative views, which he claimed Hollywood disapproved of during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview, led to the decision. His character in the series, the second-highest-rated sitcom for ABC (behind Modern Family), is a devout Christian father with old-fashioned views and conservative leanings. While an online petition to boycott ABC has received thousands of digital signatures, it likely won’t be enough to bring this one back.

The Blacklist: Redemption

A noble attempt at a spin-off of NBC’s popular crime-thriller starring James Spader, Redemption took one of The Blacklist’s most interesting characters, Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold), and added Famke Janssen (How To Get Away With Murder), Terry O’Quinn (Lost), and new plotlines, while still creating a parallel for a series crossover. However, the same day that The Blacklist was given the greenlight for season 5, NBC decided to end the side story after one outing. Eggold fans need not worry, however, as Tom Keen will reportedly head back to The Blacklist next year.

Dr. Ken

ABC swung its axe hard this year, hitting yet another comedy in multi-cam sitcom Dr. Ken, which starred Community’s Ken Jeong. Drawing on Jeong’s experiences as a real-life medical doctor, the series followed the antics of Jeong’s joke-cracking doctor and his Korean-American family, including his more serious therapist wife (Suzy Nakamura), quirky son (Albert Tsai), and rebellious teenage daughter (Krista Marie Yu). The series, which guest starred comedian Margaret Cho as Ken’s sister, ran for two seasons, but won’t return for a third.

Rosewood

Police procedurals are a dime a dozen, and we never know which ones will make it and which will disappear into oblivion. Fox’s Rosewood falls into the latter category after two seasons. Morris Chestnut played Dr. Beaumont Rosewood Jr., a private pathologist who works with law enforcement. In a reverse scenario to American Crime Story, while Rosewood received fairly decent ratings, it was skewered by critics. The Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer for season one is an abysmal 9 percent, with a critical consensus that the series was an “ill-paced and overall insubstantial entry in the crowded procedural genre.” Ouch.

Pitch

Though it was a sweet story about the first female to play in the Majors, this series just didn’t resonate with enough viewers. The show received generally positive reviews, especially for Kyle Bunbury’s performance as protagonist Ginny Baker, but Fox still pulled the plug after one season. Not even Mark-Paul Gosselaar (AKA, Zack Morris) and Ali Larter could save this drama from entering the TV graveyard.

The Odd Couple

Wait, wasn’t this canceled already? Nope, this sitcom reboot of the popular ‘70s series managed to last three whole seasons, despite mixed reviews and criticism for its “flat jokes and canned laughter,” per Rotten Tomatoes. Stars Matthew Perry (Friends) and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!) played the titular odd couple Oscar and Felix in a rehash of the classic series and film. As you likely know, Oscar is an easy-going slob, while Felix is a neurotic and fussy neat freak. Unfortunately, we all knew too much, and there was clearly not enough hilarity to keep the series on firm ground.

Scream Queens

You can’t win ‘em all. While producer Ryan Murphy may appear to have the Midas touch, this genre-bending mix of violent horror and comedic sorority frivolity just couldn’t seem to hold its ground in the long run. While the first season offered a brilliant mix of thrills and laughs, the show’s premise seemed to stale quickly, with Fox chairman Gary Newman claiming Murphy “felt the story was complete,” per Deadline. Fans of star Lea Michele, who played antagonist Hester Ulrich, need not fret, though, as she’s already landed a role in ABC’s The Mayor.