 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Sigourney Weaver looks for love and hope in The Good House

Blair Marnell
By

For a movie whose main character claims to be descended from the Salem witches, there’s a distinct lack of Hocus Pocus in the first trailer for The Good House. Sigourney Weaver’s Hildy Good may have that witchy heritage, but she doesn’t have magic…or much of anything at this point in her life. Her marriage crumbled when her husband left her for another man, and Hildy’s strong financial portfolio is looking very weak.

On top of everything else, Hildy’s daughters are intervening in her life because she has a drinking problem. With all of these problems threatening to swallow her whole, Hildy badly needs “a good year.” She’ll find that, and a lot more. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of drama ahead.

Just when Hildy thought that love might never re-enter her life, she reunites with Frank Getchell, the man she fell for in high school. And even though they’ve spent decades apart, these former flames are drawn to each other. Unfortunately for Hildy, simply being with Frank isn’t going to solve all of her problems. If anything, it may simply create new issues for them to deal with. And for the first time in decades, Hildy will have to face her own shortcomings and attempt to overcome them.

Sigourney Weaver in The Good House.

Sigourney Weaver stars in the film as Hildy Good, with Kevin Kline as Frank Getchell, Morena Baccarin as Rebecca McAllister, Rob Delaney as Peter Newbold, Beverly D’Angelo as Mamie Lang, David Rasche as Scott Good, Rebecca Henderson as Tess Good, Molly Brown as Emily Good, Kelly AuCoin as Brian McAllister, and Kathryn Erbe as Wendy Heatherton.

Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky directed The Good House from a script that they co-wrote with Thomas Bezucha, which was based on the novel by Ann Leary. The Good House will be released in theaters on September 30.

Editors' Recommendations

Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes team up in Netflix’s Do Revenge

Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes in Do Revenge.

Awesome dorm-sized 4K TVs are insanely cheap at Best Buy right now

The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

Apple TV 4K is 33% off at Amazon today

Apple TV 4K image on a blue stylized background.

HP’s Alienware gaming laptop rival is $200 off today

HP Victus laptop placed on a desk next to a monitor.

Save $500 on this RTX 3070-powered HP gaming PC right now

HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

Perfect for school, this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is a steal at 31% off

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 sits in tent mode next to a stylus on a white background.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

The cast of Marvel Midnight Suns stands in a line-up.

It’s not just you — Google’s also fed up with Apple not using RCS

A person texting on a smartphone.

WhatsApp adds new privacy features that everyone should start using

The WhatsApp app icon on a phone with other messaging apps.

Geezers with guns: why action heroes are older than ever

Brad Pitt takes a drink of water in Bullet Train.

Best office chair deals for August 2022

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Best Ninja Foodi deals for August 2022

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for August 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal