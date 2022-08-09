Sigourney Weaver looks for love and hope in The Good House

For a movie whose main character claims to be descended from the Salem witches, there’s a distinct lack of Hocus Pocus in the first trailer for The Good House. Sigourney Weaver’s Hildy Good may have that witchy heritage, but she doesn’t have magic…or much of anything at this point in her life. Her marriage crumbled when her husband left her for another man, and Hildy’s strong financial portfolio is looking very weak.

On top of everything else, Hildy’s daughters are intervening in her life because she has a drinking problem. With all of these problems threatening to swallow her whole, Hildy badly needs “a good year.” She’ll find that, and a lot more. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of drama ahead.

Just when Hildy thought that love might never re-enter her life, she reunites with Frank Getchell, the man she fell for in high school. And even though they’ve spent decades apart, these former flames are drawn to each other. Unfortunately for Hildy, simply being with Frank isn’t going to solve all of her problems. If anything, it may simply create new issues for them to deal with. And for the first time in decades, Hildy will have to face her own shortcomings and attempt to overcome them.

Sigourney Weaver stars in the film as Hildy Good, with Kevin Kline as Frank Getchell, Morena Baccarin as Rebecca McAllister, Rob Delaney as Peter Newbold, Beverly D’Angelo as Mamie Lang, David Rasche as Scott Good, Rebecca Henderson as Tess Good, Molly Brown as Emily Good, Kelly AuCoin as Brian McAllister, and Kathryn Erbe as Wendy Heatherton.

Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky directed The Good House from a script that they co-wrote with Thomas Bezucha, which was based on the novel by Ann Leary. The Good House will be released in theaters on September 30.

