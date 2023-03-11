 Skip to main content
England vs France live stream: watch the Six Nations for free

While France was last year’s Grand Slam winner, this year has been a bit rockier, with a close win against Italy and Scotland and a crushing defeat from Ireland. On the other side, England has made some impressive strides this year, with a tremendous back-to-back win against Italy and Wales, while their attacking lineup is ready for a fight in the lead-up to this match. With this deciding who goes up against Ireland for the prize, this will be one to watch. This year, NBC is the streaming platform for Six Nations in the US, so here are all the ways you can watch this fantastic matchup, including a free England vs France live stream for the Six Nations rugby.

Watch the England vs France live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV carries NBC, and its collection of channels, so this is a great way to watch the game without grabbing a ton of add-ons. But, of course, that access does come at a premium, with their cheapest Pro plan costing $75 a month, although it does get you 155 channels from the aforementioned NBC to ESPN and Comedy Central, plus you get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR and up to 10 screens at home and two on the go. What’s better, if you’re a new subscriber, you can take advantage of their free trial, which will give you access to the NBC lineup and the Six Nations match, so this is one of the few ways to watch it free.

Watch the England vs France live stream on Sling TV

While Sling TV itself doesn’t carry the game, you can get the peacock channel add-on for $5 to gain access to NBC, which is great if you’re already subscribed to Sling. If you don’t have Sling, there’s a great offer right now that discounts the first month by 50%, so you can grab their Orange sports package or Blue entertainment package for just $20 on the first month. Both have excellent content and a wide range of channels and are relatively cheaper than some of the alternatives, especially if you go for the combined Orange & Blue Package for $27 for the first month and $55 for the rest of the subscription.

Watch the England vs France live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock is NBC’s streaming platform, so this is the subscription you’ll want to grab to gain full access to everything, especially given its budget-friendly pricing. At just $5 a month, it’s the cheapest on the list, although if you want to go the ad-free route, it costs $10, which is still relatively inexpensive and also includes downloading and watching stuff offline, as well as access to a live feed of your local NBC channel. Beyond just the Six Nations games, you also get access to a few other live sports, such as golf and wrestling, and various shows and films.

Watch the England vs France live stream on Hulu with Live TV

One of the big positives of subscribing to Hulu with Live TV is that you not only get access to the NBC lineup of channels to watch Six Nations, but you also get a ton of additional content. Besides gaining access to one of the most extensive bundles of live TV channels, you also get access to Hulu itself, which easily competes with Netflix regarding content, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus to boot. Of course, it is a bit expensive, with their ad-supported package costing you $70 a month, but it will likely be the only subscription service you’ll need to get. Of course, there’s also the option to get Hulu and Disney Plus with no ads for $83 a month, which is certainly worth it if you can split the cost with a friend or family member.

Watch the England vs France live stream on YouTube with Live TV

Besides being an excellent streaming service for sports, Youtube TV is also the only other way besides FuboTV to watch the match for free. Since it carries NBC and offers a free trial for new subscribers, you can watch it for free, and if you want to stick with the subscription, the first three months only cost $55 per month. On the other hand, if you’re a returning subscriber, you’ll have to pay the full $65 per month, although you do get a ton of content, and Youtube TV has one of the best channel packages compared to its price, with over 100 channels.

Watch the England vs France live stream From Abroad with a VPN

If you’re living outside the United States, you probably won’t have access to any of the streaming services above since most are US-only. That means the best route is grabbing a VPN subscription to get around geoblocking, and while there are a ton of great VPNs, NordVPN makes the top of our best VPN list while also currently running a great offer. You can grab NordVPN’s 2-year complete package, including a password manager and 1TB of encrypted storage, for $144, a whopping 63% off going month-by-month. Of course, if you don’t care about encrypted storage or a password manager, you can also go for their 2-year basic Standard package for just $84, which is quite a steal.

